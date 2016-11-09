Story highlights Hillary Clinton may still end up with more votes

Clinton could become the first candidate since Al Gore to win the popular vote but lose the election

(CNN) Donald Trump may have scored an astonishing upset presidential victory, but Hillary Clinton could still receive more votes.

She had 59,415,609 votes, according to CNN's tally with 92% of the expected vote counted. Trump has 59,231,829. That's a difference of 189,328 is razor-thin considering the nearly 120 million counted so far. The totals will change as absentee votes trickle in.

If Clinton hangs on, she would become the first presidential candidate since Al Gore in 2000 to win the popular vote but lose the election. Trump, who clinched the nomination by securing 270 Electoral College votes, currently leads Clinton 289-218, though Michigan, New Hampshire and Minnesota have yet to be called.

Prior to Gore's defeat to George W. Bush in 2000, three other candidates -- Andrew Jackson, Samuel Tilden and Grover Cleveland, all in the 19th century -- had won the popular vote and lost the election.

