Is Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote?

(CNN) Donald Trump may have scored an astonishing upset presidential victory, but Hillary Clinton could still receive more votes.

If Clinton hangs on, she would become the first presidential candidate since Al Gore in 2000 to win the popular vote but lose the election. Trump, who clinched the nomination by securing 270 Electoral College votes, currently leads Clinton 289-218, though Michigan, New Hampshire and Minnesota have yet to be called.

Prior to Gore's defeat to George W. Bush in 2000, three other candidates -- all in the 19th century -- had won the popular vote and lost the election.

Entering Tuesday, with most polls showing Clinton with marginal but steady leads, Trump's chances of victory were seen as remote. The Electoral College map was considered favorable to Clinton, who was said to have several paths to the winning threshold of 270 electoral votes.

