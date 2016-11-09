Breaking News

Trump stomps all over the Democrats' Blue Wall

By Theodore Schleifer, CNN

Updated 5:47 AM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

Story highlights

  • Trump's voters showed up on Tuesday
  • The states had given Democrats 242 electoral votes

Washington (CNN)Donald Trump on Tuesday eviscerated a piece of conventional wisdom that had become demographic and Democratic gospel in recent cycles: that blue states will always be blue states.

That bedrock belief, which Republicans and Democrats had shorthanded to "the Blue Wall," was torn asunder as Trump romped through a series of Great Lakes states that had been Democratic cornerstones for decades. A trio of reliably Democratic states won by Trump, or with a Trump lead as of Wednesday morning -- Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania -- were never assumed to be a given, but every Clinton path to the White House took the Blue Wall as the starting point for any path by Hillary Clinton to 270 electoral votes. A fourth, Minnesota, showed just a slim lead for Clinton, and was too close to call by Wednesday morning.
    The 18 states and the District of Columbia that have supported Democrats for president since 1992 gave Democrats 242 electoral votes -- placing Clinton only 28 votes away from clinching the nomination. Analysts on both sides of the aisle spent most of the past months devising the path of least resistance for obtaining that margin.
    Tuesday made that exercise a fool's errand. Trump outright won two of the three -- Wisconsin and Pennsylvania -- and leads narrowly in the third, Michigan.
    The last time Republicans won in Wisconsin? 1984.
    The last time they won Michigan? 1988.
    The last time in Pennsylvania? Also 1988.
    And the last time Minnesota went red? 1972.
    Powered by an energized white working-class who dot small towns across those states, a Republican wave swept across and crumbled that wall. Trump's message on trade channeled a dissatisfaction with the de-industrialization that has changed the economy in the Rust Belt, and results show that it resonated on Tuesday evening.
    His voters showed up.
    Election Day in America
    Photos: Election Day in America
    President-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech at his election night event in New York City on Wednesday, November 9. &quot;Every single American will have the opportunity to realize his or her fullest potential,&quot; the Republican said in his victory speech. &quot;The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.&quot;
    Photos: Election Day in America
    President-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech at his election night event in New York City on Wednesday, November 9. "Every single American will have the opportunity to realize his or her fullest potential," the Republican said in his victory speech. "The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer."
    Hide Caption
    1 of 58
    Trump, on stage with his family, acknowledges the crowd at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. He was gracious toward his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and called for unity. &quot;We owe (Clinton) a very major debt of gratitude to her for her service to our country,&quot; Trump said. &quot;I say it is time for us to come together as one united people.&quot;
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump, on stage with his family, acknowledges the crowd at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. He was gracious toward his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and called for unity. "We owe (Clinton) a very major debt of gratitude to her for her service to our country," Trump said. "I say it is time for us to come together as one united people."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 58
    Trump supporters cheer election returns in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump supporters cheer election returns in New York.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 58
    A person sits at the Javits Center, the site of Clinton&#39;s election night event in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A person sits at the Javits Center, the site of Clinton's election night event in New York.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 58
    Trump&#39;s victory is projected onto the Empire State Building in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump's victory is projected onto the Empire State Building in New York.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 58
    Clinton supporters react to results at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Clinton supporters react to results at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 58
    Clinton&#39;s campaign chairman, John Podesta, takes the stage to speak at the Javits Center. He told the crowd that Clinton would not be speaking. At the time, Clinton was behind in the Electoral College with several states still too close to call. She later conceded in a phone call to Trump.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, takes the stage to speak at the Javits Center. He told the crowd that Clinton would not be speaking. At the time, Clinton was behind in the Electoral College with several states still too close to call. She later conceded in a phone call to Trump.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 58
    A woman attends a watch party at the rooftop bar 230 Fifth in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A woman attends a watch party at the rooftop bar 230 Fifth in New York.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 58
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 58
    A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 58
    Republicans in Newport Beach, California, erupt in celebration as Trump&#39;s victory in Florida is announced.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Republicans in Newport Beach, California, erupt in celebration as Trump's victory in Florida is announced.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 58
    Clinton supporters react to election results at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Clinton supporters react to election results at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 58
    Marta Lunez prays at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Marta Lunez prays at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 58
    A Trump supporter in New York reacts as Ohio is called for Trump.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A Trump supporter in New York reacts as Ohio is called for Trump.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 58
    Clinton supporters watch the voting results at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Clinton supporters watch the voting results at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 58
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 58
    People watch election results from Manuel&#39;s Tavern in Atlanta.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    People watch election results from Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 58
    An emotional Gerardo Ruiz watches the election results from Clinton&#39;s headquarters in east Los Angeles.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    An emotional Gerardo Ruiz watches the election results from Clinton's headquarters in east Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 58
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 58
    Clinton supporters watch results from the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Clinton supporters watch results from the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 58
    Claire Shea, dressed as Clinton, cheers during an election night party at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley College is Clinton&#39;s alma mater.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Claire Shea, dressed as Clinton, cheers during an election night party at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley College is Clinton's alma mater.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 58
    People watch voting results at the Javits Center in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    People watch voting results at the Javits Center in New York.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 58
    Buttons decorate a Clinton supporter at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Buttons decorate a Clinton supporter at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 58
    Diane LaRaia watches election results at a party for Trump supporters in Braintree, Massachusetts.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Diane LaRaia watches election results at a party for Trump supporters in Braintree, Massachusetts.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 58
    An American flag hangs above the media at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    An American flag hangs above the media at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 58
    Boxes containing mail-in ballots sit waiting to be sorted at the San Francisco City Hall polling location.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Boxes containing mail-in ballots sit waiting to be sorted at the San Francisco City Hall polling location.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 58
    Kathleen Lundy eyes her ballot in Salt Lake City.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Kathleen Lundy eyes her ballot in Salt Lake City.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 58
    A man in Philadelphia hangs a sign reminding people to vote.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A man in Philadelphia hangs a sign reminding people to vote.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 58
    A man snaps a selfie with his child as he waits to vote in Brooklyn, New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A man snaps a selfie with his child as he waits to vote in Brooklyn, New York.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 58
    Harvey Erwin, a 94-year-old World War II veteran, votes with his 3-year old great-granddaughter in Joplin, Missouri. Fellow voters &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/08/politics/wwii-vet-cheered-at-polls-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;applauded Erwin&lt;/a&gt; as he walked to the front of the voting line. &quot;People turned and started clapping all the way to the front of line and saying &#39;Thank you for your service,&#39; &quot; his daughter, Janine Erwin Johnson, told CNN. &quot;It made tears stream down my face because of the recognition to my sweet dad.&quot;
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Harvey Erwin, a 94-year-old World War II veteran, votes with his 3-year old great-granddaughter in Joplin, Missouri. Fellow voters applauded Erwin as he walked to the front of the voting line. "People turned and started clapping all the way to the front of line and saying 'Thank you for your service,' " his daughter, Janine Erwin Johnson, told CNN. "It made tears stream down my face because of the recognition to my sweet dad."
    Hide Caption
    30 of 58
    A man votes in the bakery department of an Austin, Texas, grocery store.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A man votes in the bakery department of an Austin, Texas, grocery store.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 58
    &quot;I voted&quot; stickers are placed at the gravesite of Susan B. Anthony in Rochester, New York. Anthony, a social reformer who died in 1906, played a major role in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/18/politics/gallery/tbt-womens-suffrage/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;women&#39;s suffrage&lt;/a&gt; movement.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    "I voted" stickers are placed at the gravesite of Susan B. Anthony in Rochester, New York. Anthony, a social reformer who died in 1906, played a major role in the women's suffrage movement.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 58
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, New York.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 58
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at his wife, Melania, as they cast their votes in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at his wife, Melania, as they cast their votes in New York.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 58
    Voters cast their ballots at a Chicago laundromat on November 8.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Voters cast their ballots at a Chicago laundromat on November 8.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 58
    Penn State students stand in line inside the Student Union, called The Hub, waiting to cast their ballots in State College, Pennsylvania.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Penn State students stand in line inside the Student Union, called The Hub, waiting to cast their ballots in State College, Pennsylvania.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 58
    John and Colleen Kramer vote at the Caplinger Mills Trading Post in Caplinger Mills, Missouri.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    John and Colleen Kramer vote at the Caplinger Mills Trading Post in Caplinger Mills, Missouri.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 58
    Voters fill out ballots at the Mount Vernon Center in Alexandria, Virginia.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Voters fill out ballots at the Mount Vernon Center in Alexandria, Virginia.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 58
    A hand-painted message appears on a billboard in Columbiana County, Ohio.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A hand-painted message appears on a billboard in Columbiana County, Ohio.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 58
    People cast their votes at the Echo Park Pool in Los Angeles.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    People cast their votes at the Echo Park Pool in Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 58
    A legal observer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada stands at the entrance of a polling location in North Las Vegas.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A legal observer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada stands at the entrance of a polling location in North Las Vegas.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 58
    A tourist takes her &quot;misfortune&quot; slip from The All-Seeing Trump, a machine set up across the street from the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A tourist takes her "misfortune" slip from The All-Seeing Trump, a machine set up across the street from the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 58
    Trump&#39;s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, votes in Indianapolis.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, votes in Indianapolis.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 58
    Clinton&#39;s running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, votes with his wife, Anne Holton, in Richmond, Virginia.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Clinton's running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, votes with his wife, Anne Holton, in Richmond, Virginia.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 58
    Denise Richardson votes at the Chua Phat To Gotama Temple in Long Beach, California.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Denise Richardson votes at the Chua Phat To Gotama Temple in Long Beach, California.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 58
    U.S. Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, arrive at a polling place to cast their votes in Phoenix.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    U.S. Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, arrive at a polling place to cast their votes in Phoenix.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 58
    People line up to cast their ballots at an elementary school in Chesterfield, Virginia.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    People line up to cast their ballots at an elementary school in Chesterfield, Virginia.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 58
    Democratic polling judge John Ramirez is reflected in a mirror as he helps a voter at a beauty salon in Chicago.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Democratic polling judge John Ramirez is reflected in a mirror as he helps a voter at a beauty salon in Chicago.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 58
    With sitar players performing next to him, Efrem Harkham meditates after voting at the Luxe Hotel polling station in Los Angeles.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    With sitar players performing next to him, Efrem Harkham meditates after voting at the Luxe Hotel polling station in Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 58
    Voters cast their ballots in a polling location inside Mike&#39;s TV and Appliance November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Voters cast their ballots in a polling location inside Mike's TV and Appliance November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 58
    A woman reads over a ballot while waiting to vote in Brooklyn.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A woman reads over a ballot while waiting to vote in Brooklyn.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 58
    A voter drops his ballot into a voting box in Sutherlin, Oregon.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A voter drops his ballot into a voting box in Sutherlin, Oregon.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 58
    People vote at the Los Angeles Lifeguard station in Venice Beach, California.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    People vote at the Los Angeles Lifeguard station in Venice Beach, California.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 58
    Trump&#39;s son Eric signs in to vote at the 53rd Street Library in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump's son Eric signs in to vote at the 53rd Street Library in New York.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 58
    A voter casts a ballot inside the Halloran Skating Rink in Cleveland.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A voter casts a ballot inside the Halloran Skating Rink in Cleveland.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 58
    A line stretches down the street in New York as voters wait for a polling site to open.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A line stretches down the street in New York as voters wait for a polling site to open.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 58
    Voters look at a sample ballot at a polling location in Independence, Missouri.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Voters look at a sample ballot at a polling location in Independence, Missouri.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 58
    Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast their ballots shortly after midnight. The small town south of the Canadian border continued its tradition of voting early, with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/08/politics/dixville-notch-results-2016/index.html&quot;&gt;Clinton winning four votes to Trump&#39;s two.&lt;/a&gt; Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson picked up one vote, while Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP nominee, received a surprise write-in vote.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast their ballots shortly after midnight. The small town south of the Canadian border continued its tradition of voting early, with Clinton winning four votes to Trump's two. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson picked up one vote, while Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP nominee, received a surprise write-in vote.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 58
    Donald Trump 110994 election day 110880 election day 110895 election day 110805 empire state building 110881 election day 110892 election day Podesta 110891 election day 110873 election day 110871 election day 110884 election day 1108 RESTRICTED85 election day 110886 election day 110887 election day 1108 RESTRICTED82 election day 110874 election day 110877 election day 1108 88 election day 110878 election day 110802 final days campaign 110876 election day 110859 election day 110803 final days campaign 110867 election day 1108 RESTRICTED70 election day 110861 election day 1108 RESTRICTED32 election day 110850 election day 110801 election day 1108WWII vet cheered while voting39 election day 110855 election day 110807 election day Hillary Clinton 1108 52 election day Trump 110820 election day 110851 election day 110836 election day 110829 election day 1108 RESTRICTED56 election day 110833 election day 110841 election day 1108 RESTRICTED37 election day 110831 election day Mike Pence 110803 Tim Kaine voting30 election day 110840 election day McCain 110854 election day 1108 24 election day 110849 election day 110838 election day 110814 election day 1108 RESTRICTED43 election day 1108 RESTRICTED35 election day 110811 election day 1108 RESTRICTED22 election day 110804 election day 110805 election day 1108 04 Dixville Notch TOPSHOT 1108
    Clinton was also not as popular with white voters as Obama was. She won only 37% of the white vote, compared to Obama's 39%. Surprisingly, Trump also garnered a slightly smaller share than Mitt Romney, capturing 58% of the vote to Romney's 59%.
    Republicans have striven for cycles to flip some of those states, particularly George W. Bush, who made efforts during his presidency to take Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. But their position behind the wall was fortified each time GOP candidates tried to win them -- and failed.
    Democrats, too, took the states largely for granted this cycle.
    Pennsylvania, to be sure, was pegged as a top-tier battleground from virtually the first day of the general election. Clinton did not visit Wisconsin a single time after the Democratic National Convention, and the state was not targeted for advertising during the final weeks. Pundits mocked Trump's last-minute trip to Minnesota. trAnd Michigan was largely overlooked for the entire race, scrambling in the final days to bring Clinton and President Barack Obama in a last-ditch effort to protect their turf.
    By that point, it appears, it was too late.

    CNN's Tami Lubhy contributed to this report.