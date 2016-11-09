Trump predicted 'Brexit plus plus plus,' and he was right

Story highlights President-elect Donald Trump bonded with Brexit leader Nigel Farage over common goals

Both galvanized a large anti-establishment vote to win unexpected victories in 2016

(CNN) A new "Special Relationship" between Britain and the US has emerged: the relationship between Donald Trump and Nigel Farage.

Both men have turned voter disaffection into electoral triumph.

Farage did so in the now infamous Brexit -- taking the UK out of the EU; Trump in winning the US presidency.

Both men identified the other as a brother in arms along the way. So much so that at one recent rally, Trump told his supporters: "We are going to do something so special. It will be so special. It will be an amazing day. It will be called Brexit plus plus plus."

Republican president-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City.

The same people that didn't expect the Brexit vote scoffed. Today, both Farage and Trump will feel vindicated.

