Trump in victory: 'It is time for us to come together'

New York (CNN) Donald Trump promised to work to "bind the wounds of division" and bring Americans together as the next president of the United States as he claimed victory in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

"I say it is time for us to come together as one united people," said Trump, marking the end of the divisive and intensely vitriolic 2016 presidential election. "I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all Americans and this is so important to me."

Trump began that process by congratulating his opponent Hillary Clinton on her "very, very hard-fought campaign" and said Americans "owe her a major debt of gratitude" for her decades of public service. He said Clinton called him to concede the race and to congratulate Trump on his victory.

Trump emerged on stage at 2:50 a.m., surrounded by his family and dozens of his closest campaign advisers and surrogates to the soundtrack of "Air Force One."

Trump tipped his hat to the movement that propelled his improbable campaign.

