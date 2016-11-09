Democratic senator: I can work with Donald Trump

Story highlights Debbie Stabenow said she agreed with much of Trump's argument about a "rigged system"

CNN has not yet projected the razor-thin race between Trump and Clinton in Michigan

Washington (CNN) One of Michigan's senators voiced a willingness to work with President-elect Donald Trump one day after Trump fought Hillary Clinton to a virtual tie in the state.

Debbie Stabenow said she agreed with much of Trump's argument about a "rigged system" and that she would work with him to restrict companies from moving jobs overseas, for instance.

"What is clear is that the folks who feel left out and behind in this recovery wanted change and were willing to overlook a lot of faults, a lot of things, in order to get change," she told CNN's Erin Burnett. "It will be interesting to see if Donald Trump can get his Republican colleagues who have been opposing bills that I've had and other Democrats have had, to actually now come around and be supportive."

CNN has not yet projected the razor-thin race between Trump and Clinton in Michigan, a state that Democrats have won in presidential races since 1992. Stabenow said she was not sure why exit polls showed that women did not gravitate toward Clinton in that state.

Read More