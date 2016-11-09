How Clinton lost

Story highlights Hillary Clinton's path to victory relied on reassembling the Obama coalition

But she failed to bring minorities and young people in the same numbers

(CNN) Hillary Clinton just couldn't hold onto the Obama coalition. And that proved to be a large part of her undoing.

African-American, Latino and younger voters failed to show up at the polls in sufficient numbers Tuesday to propel Clinton into the White House.

Clinton conceded the race after 2 a.m. ET. Before polls closed her campaign had been confident of victory. In the end, however, she lost even some states thought to be safely in her column, like Wisconsin. She trailed in others, like Pennsylvania and Michigan.

While she won the key demographic groups her campaign targeted, she underperformed President Obama across the board, even among women, according to exit poll data.

A slightly larger share of black and Latino voters cast ballots for Trump than supported Mitt Romney in 2012, despite Trump's disparaging remarks on African-Americans, Mexicans and undocumented immigrants.

Read More