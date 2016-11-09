Clinton to offer remarks in New York City

Story highlights She conceded to President-elect Donald Trump by phone earlier Wednesday morning

New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton will speak to supporters, staff and media Wednesday morning following her stunning presidential defeat at the New Yorker Hotel in New York City at 10:30 a.m. ET, said Jennifer Palmieri, a campaign spokeswoman.

A campaign press advisory said earlier in the morning that she would speak at 9:30 a.m., but Palmieri said that's when doors to the event will open.

Clinton conceded to President-elect Donald Trump by phone earlier Wednesday morning but did not make public remarks.

Much of the seating at Clinton's remarks will be for staff and aides and the campaign is treating it as a farewell to the people who have spent the better part of two years working on her behalf, per an aide.

A small group of staffers were seen walking in the The New Yorker hotel Wednesday morning, including Dennis Cheng, Clinton's finance director.