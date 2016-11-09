Clinton prepares to deliver painful concession speech

Story highlights Clinton conceded to President-elect Donald Trump by phone earlier Wednesday morning

Much of the seating at Clinton's remarks will be for staff and aides

New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton will deliver the most painful and potentially final, big speech of her political career on Wednesday after her stunning defeat to Donald Trump in the presidential race.

Clinton, who had hoped to wake up as the first female president-elect, will instead stand before traumatized campaign workers and supporters in New York to deliver her first public reaction to a loss that has sent shockwaves around the world.

Her speech will mark a bitter conclusion to a campaign that promised history but instead will be remembered for failing to fully energize Democratic voters and for squandering the party's traditional heartlands in states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

It will also mark the final act on the national stage of the Clinton double act, the political partnership between former President Bill Clinton and the former first lady and secretary of state that had seemed poised for a remarkable comeback, 16 years after they left the White House.

Campaign staffers had spoken throughout Clinton's presidential bid of the extreme pressure many of them felt in facing Trump, whom Clinton argued was temperamentally and intellectually unfit for the presidency and to be in charge of the US nuclear arsenal.

