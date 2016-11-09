Breaking News

Planning to flee to Canada? Try accessing the immigration website first

By Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 12:34 AM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hillary Clinton supporters react as results come in showing Trump gains across battleground states. But are they upset enough to emigrate?
Hillary Clinton supporters react as results come in showing Trump gains across battleground states. But are they upset enough to emigrate?

Story highlights

  • Citizenship and Immigration Canada website crashes on US election night
  • Suspected uptick in citizenship inquiries comes as Trump posts strong gains

(CNN)It seems it's not only celebs who are making plans to flee a Trump presidency.

As Election Night in the US wore on, with Trump posting big gains in key battleground states, Canada's immigration website crashed for some people, posting a "500 - Internal server error" message.
    There's no guarantee the two things are related, but given the loud insistence of many Americans, every election cycle, to move north in the event of an unfavorable election outcome, it's not a huge leap to assume that many despondent voters are exploring options.
    At the time of writing, the Citizenship and Immigration Canada Twitter page had not acknowledged the outage.

    Twitter reacts

    Read More
    Many were tempted to file this under "you couldn't make it up." Actor and comedian Ben Schwartz couldn't believe he'd been beaten to the punch, tweeting:
    "I was gonna write this as a joke but found out it was real. "The Canada Citizenship and Immigration site crashed around 8 PM" #electionnight," he wrote.
    Another user couldn't see the funny side of it.
    "Canada's Citizenship & Immigration site just crashed. This isn't a joke. #ElectionNight," user Scott Warner tweeted.
    Others pointed to the website's crashing as part of a wider theme of signs that Trump's victory was inevitable.
    "Where we stand right now: DOW futures are down 750. The dollar is plummeting. And Canada's immigration website just crashed," he wrote.
    We're not sure where Trump supporters plan to flee if Clinton wins. But one fan tweeted -- in all-caps -- "I'M MOVING TO RUSSIA IF TRUMP LOSES."
    As Election Night wore on, results seemed to show that the odds that she would have to learn Russian were decreasing.
    Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump cheer election returns from a Trump event in New York City on Tuesday, November 8.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump cheer election returns from a Trump event in New York City on Tuesday, November 8.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 51
    Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react to results from Clinton&#39;s election night event at the Javits Center in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react to results from Clinton's election night event at the Javits Center in New York.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 51
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 51
    A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 51
    Republicans in Newport Beach, California, erupt in celebration as Trump&#39;s victory in Florida is announced.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Republicans in Newport Beach, California, erupt in celebration as Trump's victory in Florida is announced.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 51
    Clinton supporters react to election results at the Javits Center in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Clinton supporters react to election results at the Javits Center in New York.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 51
    Marta Lunez prays at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Marta Lunez prays at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 51
    A Trump supporter in New York reacts as Ohio is called for Trump.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A Trump supporter in New York reacts as Ohio is called for Trump.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 51
    Clinton supporters watch results from the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Clinton supporters watch results from the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 51
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 51
    People watch results from Manuel&#39;s Tavern in Atlanta.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    People watch results from Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 51
    A crowd cheers results in Atlanta.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A crowd cheers results in Atlanta.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 51
    An American flag hangs above the media at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    An American flag hangs above the media at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 51
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 51
    Claire Shea, dressed as Clinton, cheers during an election night party at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley College is Clinton&#39;s alma mater.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Claire Shea, dressed as Clinton, cheers during an election night party at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley College is Clinton's alma mater.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 51
    People watch voting results at the Javits Center in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    People watch voting results at the Javits Center in New York.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 51
    Buttons decorate a Clinton supporter at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Buttons decorate a Clinton supporter at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 51
    Diane LaRaia watches election results at a party for Trump supporters in Braintree, Massachusetts.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Diane LaRaia watches election results at a party for Trump supporters in Braintree, Massachusetts.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 51
    Boxes containing mail-in ballots sit waiting to be sorted at the San Francisco City Hall polling location.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Boxes containing mail-in ballots sit waiting to be sorted at the San Francisco City Hall polling location.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 51
    Kathleen Lundy eyes her ballot in Salt Lake City.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Kathleen Lundy eyes her ballot in Salt Lake City.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 51
    A man in Philadelphia hangs a sign reminding people to vote.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A man in Philadelphia hangs a sign reminding people to vote.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 51
    A man snaps a selfie with his child as he waits to vote in Brooklyn, New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A man snaps a selfie with his child as he waits to vote in Brooklyn, New York.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 51
    Harvey Erwin, a 94-year-old World War II veteran, votes with his 3-year old great-granddaughter in Joplin, Missouri. Fellow voters &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/08/politics/wwii-vet-cheered-at-polls-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;applauded Erwin&lt;/a&gt; as he walked to the front of the voting line. &quot;People turned and started clapping all the way to the front of line and saying &#39;Thank you for your service,&#39; &quot; his daughter, Janine Erwin Johnson, told CNN. &quot;It made tears stream down my face because of the recognition to my sweet dad.&quot;
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Harvey Erwin, a 94-year-old World War II veteran, votes with his 3-year old great-granddaughter in Joplin, Missouri. Fellow voters applauded Erwin as he walked to the front of the voting line. "People turned and started clapping all the way to the front of line and saying 'Thank you for your service,' " his daughter, Janine Erwin Johnson, told CNN. "It made tears stream down my face because of the recognition to my sweet dad."
    Hide Caption
    23 of 51
    A man votes in the bakery department of an Austin, Texas, grocery store.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A man votes in the bakery department of an Austin, Texas, grocery store.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 51
    &quot;I voted&quot; stickers are placed at the gravesite of Susan B. Anthony in Rochester, New York. Anthony, a social reformer who died in 1906, played a major role in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/18/politics/gallery/tbt-womens-suffrage/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;women&#39;s suffrage&lt;/a&gt; movement.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    "I voted" stickers are placed at the gravesite of Susan B. Anthony in Rochester, New York. Anthony, a social reformer who died in 1906, played a major role in the women's suffrage movement.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 51
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, New York.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 51
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at his wife, Melania, as they cast their votes in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at his wife, Melania, as they cast their votes in New York.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 51
    Voters cast their ballots at a Chicago laundromat on November 8.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Voters cast their ballots at a Chicago laundromat on November 8.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 51
    Penn State students stand in line inside the Student Union, called The Hub, waiting to cast their ballots in State College, Pennsylvania.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Penn State students stand in line inside the Student Union, called The Hub, waiting to cast their ballots in State College, Pennsylvania.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 51
    John and Colleen Kramer vote at the Caplinger Mills Trading Post in Caplinger Mills, Missouri.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    John and Colleen Kramer vote at the Caplinger Mills Trading Post in Caplinger Mills, Missouri.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 51
    Voters fill out ballots at the Mount Vernon Center in Alexandria, Virginia.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Voters fill out ballots at the Mount Vernon Center in Alexandria, Virginia.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 51
    A hand-painted message appears on a billboard in Columbiana County, Ohio.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A hand-painted message appears on a billboard in Columbiana County, Ohio.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 51
    People cast their votes at the Echo Park Pool in Los Angeles.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    People cast their votes at the Echo Park Pool in Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 51
    A legal observer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada stands at the entrance of a polling location in North Las Vegas.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A legal observer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada stands at the entrance of a polling location in North Las Vegas.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 51
    A tourist takes her &quot;misfortune&quot; slip from The All-Seeing Trump, a machine set up across the street from the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A tourist takes her "misfortune" slip from The All-Seeing Trump, a machine set up across the street from the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 51
    Trump&#39;s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, votes in Indianapolis.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, votes in Indianapolis.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 51
    Clinton&#39;s running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, votes with his wife, Anne Holton, in Richmond, Virginia.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Clinton's running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, votes with his wife, Anne Holton, in Richmond, Virginia.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 51
    Denise Richardson votes at the Chua Phat To Gotama Temple in Long Beach, California.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Denise Richardson votes at the Chua Phat To Gotama Temple in Long Beach, California.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 51
    U.S. Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, arrive at a polling place to cast their votes in Phoenix.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    U.S. Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, arrive at a polling place to cast their votes in Phoenix.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 51
    People line up to cast their ballots at an elementary school in Chesterfield, Virginia.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    People line up to cast their ballots at an elementary school in Chesterfield, Virginia.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 51
    Democratic polling judge John Ramirez is reflected in a mirror as he helps a voter at a beauty salon in Chicago.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Democratic polling judge John Ramirez is reflected in a mirror as he helps a voter at a beauty salon in Chicago.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 51
    With sitar players performing next to him, Efrem Harkham meditates after voting at the Luxe Hotel polling station in Los Angeles.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    With sitar players performing next to him, Efrem Harkham meditates after voting at the Luxe Hotel polling station in Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 51
    Voters cast their ballots in a polling location inside Mike&#39;s TV and Appliance November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Voters cast their ballots in a polling location inside Mike's TV and Appliance November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 51
    A woman reads over a ballot while waiting to vote in Brooklyn.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A woman reads over a ballot while waiting to vote in Brooklyn.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 51
    A voter drops his ballot into a voting box in Sutherlin, Oregon.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A voter drops his ballot into a voting box in Sutherlin, Oregon.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 51
    People vote at the Los Angeles Lifeguard station in Venice Beach, California.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    People vote at the Los Angeles Lifeguard station in Venice Beach, California.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 51
    Trump&#39;s son Eric signs in to vote at the 53rd Street Library in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump's son Eric signs in to vote at the 53rd Street Library in New York.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 51
    A voter casts a ballot inside the Halloran Skating Rink in Cleveland.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A voter casts a ballot inside the Halloran Skating Rink in Cleveland.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 51
    A line stretches down the street in New York as voters wait for a polling site to open.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A line stretches down the street in New York as voters wait for a polling site to open.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 51
    Voters look at a sample ballot at a polling location in Independence, Missouri.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Voters look at a sample ballot at a polling location in Independence, Missouri.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 51
    Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast their ballots shortly after midnight. The small town south of the Canadian border continued its tradition of voting early, with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/08/politics/dixville-notch-results-2016/index.html&quot;&gt;Clinton winning four votes to Trump&#39;s two.&lt;/a&gt; Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson picked up one vote, while Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP nominee, received a surprise write-in vote.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast their ballots shortly after midnight. The small town south of the Canadian border continued its tradition of voting early, with Clinton winning four votes to Trump's two. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson picked up one vote, while Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP nominee, received a surprise write-in vote.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 51
    80 election day 110881 election day 110873 election day 110871 election day 110884 election day 1108 RESTRICTED85 election day 110886 election day 110887 election day 1108 RESTRICTED02 final days campaign 110874 election day 110877 election day 1108 68 election day 110870 election day 110878 election day 110876 election day 110859 election day 110803 final days campaign 110867 election day 1108 RESTRICTED61 election day 1108 RESTRICTED32 election day 110850 election day 110801 election day 1108WWII vet cheered while voting39 election day 110855 election day 110807 election day Hillary Clinton 1108 52 election day Trump 110820 election day 110851 election day 110836 election day 110829 election day 1108 RESTRICTED56 election day 110833 election day 110841 election day 1108 RESTRICTED37 election day 110831 election day Mike Pence 110803 Tim Kaine voting30 election day 110840 election day McCain 110854 election day 1108 24 election day 110849 election day 110838 election day 110814 election day 1108 RESTRICTED43 election day 1108 RESTRICTED35 election day 110811 election day 1108 RESTRICTED22 election day 110804 election day 110805 election day 1108 04 Dixville Notch TOPSHOT 1108

    Looking northwards

    Jittery Democrats -- and maybe some Republicans -- have been eying the northern border throughout the election cycle.
    In August, CNN reported on a radio DJ who created a website, called "Cape Breton if Donald Trump Wins," welcoming Americans to the sleepy Maritime island of Cape Breton.
    Serene Canadian island courts &#39;Trump refugees&#39;
    Serene Canadian island courts 'Trump refugees'

      JUST WATCHED

      Serene Canadian island courts 'Trump refugees'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Serene Canadian island courts 'Trump refugees' 04:16
    As the story spread on CNN and other international networks, American interest grew.
    The phenomenon goes right back to the primaries. Searches for "how can I move to Canada" spiked 350% as Trump swept Super Tuesday on March 2, according to Simon Rogers, a data editor at Google, at the time.
    Celebrities including Bryan Cranston, Amy Schumer, Cher and Barbra Streisand have all declared their plans to flee if -- or when -- Trump ascends to the presidency.
    Indeed, the famed Canadian niceness would certainly provide a welcome respite to the relentless nastiness of the 2016 Presidential election.
    As the Cape Breton website assures would-be American refugees: "The truth is, we welcome all, no matter who you support, be it Democrat, Republican or Donald Trump."
    The same thing happened when George W. Bush won his second term in 2012. But there's little evidence that many Americans actually followed through.
    That few follow through on their declared interest in migrating north is probably at least in part because it's not easy to make the move.
    It is possible, though. A job offer, a winning ticket in a citizenship lottery or hyper-wealth helps.
    But for most, the first step is logging on to a functional Canadian immigration website.
    Good luck getting through.