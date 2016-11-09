Brianna Keilar: People at Clinton HQ 'are in shock'

(CNN) As results trickled in showing Donald Trump with a commanding lead, the mood at Hillary Clinton's election headquarters changed dramatically.

"The scene here is so different than a few hours ago, when people were happy and relaxed" Brianna Keilar told Wolf Blitzer. "I have been looking around the room at people who are stoned faced. Some of them have been crying."

Keilar add that some supporters have left the venue.

"They are just stunned at the idea that they were completely sure they were coming to this event for what they thought would be even an early night to celebrate Hillary Clinton becoming the first female president," Keilar said. "And now they are confronting the reality that they could be walking out of here either not knowing but perhaps expecting that Donald trump is going to become president."