(CNN) Describing a photo Hillary Clinton tweeted Election Night, CNN's Dana Bash said it could take on different meanings, depending on how the presidential race ends.

"Look at this picture," said Bash, reflecting on election results that were surprising to many pollsters and analysts. "This is something that I think is quite poignant at this hour."

This team has so much to be proud of. Whatever happens tonight, thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/x13iWOzILL — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016

"This picture of Hillary Clinton embracing this young girl, you know, if she pulls this out, this is a picture that says: 'I did it for you,'" she said.

"If she doesn't, it's a picture that says: 'I'm so sorry, I tried."