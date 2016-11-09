Breaking News

Controversial Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio loses

By Theodore Schleifer, CNN

Updated 2:32 AM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

paul penzone wins arizona sheriff joe arpaio sot_00002307
paul penzone wins arizona sheriff joe arpaio sot_00002307

    JUST WATCHED

    Paul Penzone beats controversial Arizona Sheriff Arpaio

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(11 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Arpaio has served as the top cop in Phoenix's Maricopa County
  • Arpaio called himself "America's toughest sheriff"

Washington (CNN)Joe Arpaio, the poster child for hardline immigration policy in the United States, has lost his reelection run for sheriff in Arizona's largest county, according to an Associated Press projection.

CNN is not independently projecting a winner for this race.
    Arpaio has served as the top cop in Phoenix's Maricopa County for decades and was seeking his seventh term on Tuesday. But he lost to Democrat Paul Penzone, a former Phoenix policeman.
    Arpaio called himself "America's toughest sheriff" and was known for his tough stance on immigration in the border state. His reelection run was imperiled, though, when a federal judge ordered him to be tried on a criminal contempt charge, accusing him of disobeying a court order in a racial-profiling case.
    A staunch supporter of Donald Trump, Arpaio has insisted that President Barack Obama is not a US citizen and that his birth certificate is fraudulent.

    CNN's Darran Simon contributed reporting.