Navarro on Trump win: End of one nightmare, beginning of another

(CNN) On the heels of Donald Trump's presidential victory, CNN's Ana Navarro joined the hosts of "New Day" Wednesday morning to react to an unprecedented political moment.

Wearing an oversized sticker bearing the letters TGIO -- "thank god it's over" -- Navarro discussed what she views as a challenging road ahead after an excruciatingly long campaign and election run-up.

"One nightmare is over, another is about to begin," she told host Chris Cuomo . "At this point, he is President-elect Trump. I don't like Donald Trump. I respect the office of the presidency."

When Cuomo suggested that Trump's acceptance speech seemed to be less divisive and more humble and conciliatory than many might have expected, the avowed Republican quickly cut him off.

"I found very little comforting last night," said Navarro.

