Ana Navarro: 'I want America to know I have not been deported yet'

By Josiah Ryan, CNN

Updated 10:30 PM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

    Ana Navarro on Trump win: I have not been deported yet

(CNN)CNN's Ana Navarro garnered laughs on "AC360" Wednesday night, jokingly telling Anderson Cooper that she had not been forced to leave the country, despite her vocal opposition to the Donald Trump presidency.

"I am just very happy to be here," Navarro joked. "I just want America to know I have not been deported yet."
The line drew laughs from fellow panelists.
    The CNN personality made news last week by announcing she would vote for Hillary Clinton despite her longstanding status as a Republican.
    "OK, alright," Cooper replied dryly.
    "I am also not being interviewed for the chief-of-staff position," added Navarro.