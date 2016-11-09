(CNN) CNN's Ana Navarro garnered laughs on "AC360" Wednesday night, jokingly telling Anderson Cooper that she had not been forced to leave the country, despite her vocal opposition to the Donald Trump presidency.

"I am just very happy to be here," Navarro joked. "I just want America to know I have not been deported yet."

The line drew laughs from fellow panelists.

The CNN personality made news last week by announcing she would vote for Hillary Clinton despite her longstanding status as a Republican.

"OK, alright," Cooper replied dryly.

