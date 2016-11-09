America, meet your new first lady

Story highlights Melania Trump will become just the second foreign-born first lady in US history

She has been a balancing force for her husband

(CNN) A foreign-born, former supermodel who married an eccentric billionaire is about to become the United States' next first lady.

Melania Trump, who will become just the second foreign-born first lady in US history, will assume the very public role after having spent much of her husband's presidential campaign avoiding the campaign trail and the limelight, saying she preferred to remain home in New York to care for the couple's only son, who is 10. She will succeed First Lady Michelle Obama, who has taken on a very public and active role in advocating for health and wellness issues.

Trump delivered only a handful of speeches as her husband bounded from one unlikely phase of his campaign to the next. But she did lay out in broad terms what her priorities would be as first lady in the final week of the campaign -- and to accomplish at least one of those, she may have to begin in the West Wing.

While Donald Trump has repeatedly mocked his opponents on Twitter over their looks and intelligence, Melanie Trump vowed to combat meanness on the Internet, saying "our culture has gotten too mean and too tough," particularly as others are mocked over their "looks or intelligence."

Read More