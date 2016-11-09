Trump's Brexit-style win is bad news for Britain

Story highlights Merrick: Having an unpredictable president is going to make the special relationship hard to nurture

It is difficult to see any common ground between the British Prime Minister and Trump

Jane Merrick is a British political journalist and former political editor of the Independent on Sunday newspaper. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Over the weekend, Donald Trump described the momentum behind what would be his victorious campaign for the White House as "Brexit plus plus plus." He was right: the same upsurge of populist support he enjoyed to win the presidency was reminiscent of the way millions of working-class voters in the UK ignored the warnings of the Westminster establishment and voted for Britain to leave the EU.

It would be overdoing it to say Trump's victory had its roots in the UK's anti-elite referendum revolution of summer 2016 -- the Republican candidate had long calibrated his pitch as an anti-establishment swipe at Washington. But there were similarities between the UK referendum and the US election, particularly the powerful force of voters in both countries who have lost their jobs because of globalization -- and Trump recognized that.

There will be people in Britain today who voted to leave the EU and who will now feel vindicated by Trump's victory.

In the last year, that hard work had paid off: Obama threw his weight behind Cameron's campaign for Britain to stay in the EU, warning that Brexit would mean Britain would be "back of the queue" in any trade talks with the US.

