Can Donald Trump really lead the free world?

Story highlights Vinjamuri: Trump's public disavowal of the most basic liberal principles undermines the liberal order

Moral authority and the liberal values that underpin it have always been essential in US leadership

Leslie Vinjamuri is an associate fellow with the US and the Americas Programme, serves on the council of Chatham House, and is an adjunct faculty member with the institute's Academy for Leadership in International Affairs. She is also Associate Professor in International Relations at SOAS, University of London The opinions in this article are those of the author.

(CNN) The US presidential election, the nastiest in its history, is finally over.

The next president of the United States, Donald Trump, faces a daunting challenge to restore America's moral authority as a global leader.

That moral authority has been badly damaged over the past 100 days . The fact that many people see this as a problem of Trump's own making means that the task will be even more complicated for him than it perhaps would have been for Hillary Clinton.

As president, Trump will quickly find his hands tied if he does not seek to reverse this downward spiral.

The tenor of the debate in the US has cast a shadow over the country, and that shadow is visible far beyond America's shores. This shadow is one marked by uncertainty and fear about the implications of a Trump presidency, especially in Europe and Asia.