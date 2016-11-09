Breaking News

Trump broke all the rules

By Michael D'Antonio

Updated 11:15 AM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech at his election night event in New York City on Wednesday, November 9. &quot;Every single American will have the opportunity to realize his or her fullest potential,&quot; the Republican said. &quot;The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.&quot;
President-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech at his election night event in New York City on Wednesday, November 9. "Every single American will have the opportunity to realize his or her fullest potential," the Republican said. "The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer."
Trump, on stage with his family, acknowledges the crowd at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. He was gracious toward his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and called for unity. &quot;We owe (Clinton) a very major debt of gratitude to her for her service to our country,&quot; Trump said. &quot;I say it is time for us to come together as one united people.&quot;
Trump, on stage with his family, acknowledges the crowd at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. He was gracious toward his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and called for unity. "We owe (Clinton) a very major debt of gratitude to her for her service to our country," Trump said. "I say it is time for us to come together as one united people."
Trump supporters cheer election returns in New York.
Trump supporters cheer election returns in New York.
A person sits at the Javits Center, the site of Clinton&#39;s election night event in New York.
A person sits at the Javits Center, the site of Clinton's election night event in New York.
Trump&#39;s victory is projected onto the Empire State Building in New York.
Trump's victory is projected onto the Empire State Building in New York.
Clinton supporters react to results at the Javits Center.
Clinton supporters react to results at the Javits Center.
Clinton&#39;s campaign chairman, John Podesta, takes the stage to speak at the Javits Center. He told the crowd that Clinton would not be speaking. At the time, Clinton was behind in the Electoral College with several states still too close to call. She later conceded in a phone call to Trump.
Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, takes the stage to speak at the Javits Center. He told the crowd that Clinton would not be speaking. At the time, Clinton was behind in the Electoral College with several states still too close to call. She later conceded in a phone call to Trump.
A woman attends a watch party at the rooftop bar 230 Fifth in New York.
A woman attends a watch party at the rooftop bar 230 Fifth in New York.
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center.
A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center.
Republicans in Newport Beach, California, erupt in celebration as Trump&#39;s victory in Florida is announced.
Republicans in Newport Beach, California, erupt in celebration as Trump's victory in Florida is announced.
Clinton supporters react to election results at the Javits Center.
Clinton supporters react to election results at the Javits Center.
Marta Lunez prays at the Javits Center.
Marta Lunez prays at the Javits Center.
A Trump supporter in New York reacts as Ohio is called for Trump.
A Trump supporter in New York reacts as Ohio is called for Trump.
Clinton supporters watch the voting results at the Javits Center.
Clinton supporters watch the voting results at the Javits Center.
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
People watch election results from Manuel&#39;s Tavern in Atlanta.
People watch election results from Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta.
An emotional Gerardo Ruiz watches the election results from Clinton&#39;s headquarters in east Los Angeles.
An emotional Gerardo Ruiz watches the election results from Clinton's headquarters in east Los Angeles.
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
Clinton supporters watch results from the Javits Center.
Clinton supporters watch results from the Javits Center.
Claire Shea, dressed as Clinton, cheers during an election night party at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley College is Clinton&#39;s alma mater.
Claire Shea, dressed as Clinton, cheers during an election night party at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley College is Clinton's alma mater.
People watch voting results at the Javits Center in New York.
People watch voting results at the Javits Center in New York.
Buttons decorate a Clinton supporter at the Javits Center.
Buttons decorate a Clinton supporter at the Javits Center.
Diane LaRaia watches election results at a party for Trump supporters in Braintree, Massachusetts.
Diane LaRaia watches election results at a party for Trump supporters in Braintree, Massachusetts.
An American flag hangs above the media at the Javits Center.
An American flag hangs above the media at the Javits Center.
Boxes containing mail-in ballots sit waiting to be sorted at the San Francisco City Hall polling location.
Boxes containing mail-in ballots sit waiting to be sorted at the San Francisco City Hall polling location.
Kathleen Lundy eyes her ballot in Salt Lake City.
Kathleen Lundy eyes her ballot in Salt Lake City.
A man in Philadelphia hangs a sign reminding people to vote.
A man in Philadelphia hangs a sign reminding people to vote.
A man snaps a selfie with his child as he waits to vote in Brooklyn, New York.
A man snaps a selfie with his child as he waits to vote in Brooklyn, New York.
Harvey Erwin, a 94-year-old World War II veteran, votes with his 3-year old great-granddaughter in Joplin, Missouri. Fellow voters &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/08/politics/wwii-vet-cheered-at-polls-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;applauded Erwin&lt;/a&gt; as he walked to the front of the voting line. &quot;People turned and started clapping all the way to the front of line and saying &#39;Thank you for your service,&#39; &quot; his daughter, Janine Erwin Johnson, told CNN. &quot;It made tears stream down my face because of the recognition to my sweet dad.&quot;
Harvey Erwin, a 94-year-old World War II veteran, votes with his 3-year old great-granddaughter in Joplin, Missouri. Fellow voters applauded Erwin as he walked to the front of the voting line. "People turned and started clapping all the way to the front of line and saying 'Thank you for your service,' " his daughter, Janine Erwin Johnson, told CNN. "It made tears stream down my face because of the recognition to my sweet dad."
A man votes in the bakery department of an Austin, Texas, grocery store.
A man votes in the bakery department of an Austin, Texas, grocery store.
&quot;I voted&quot; stickers are placed at the gravesite of Susan B. Anthony in Rochester, New York. Anthony, a social reformer who died in 1906, played a major role in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/18/politics/gallery/tbt-womens-suffrage/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;women&#39;s suffrage&lt;/a&gt; movement.
"I voted" stickers are placed at the gravesite of Susan B. Anthony in Rochester, New York. Anthony, a social reformer who died in 1906, played a major role in the women's suffrage movement.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, New York.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, New York.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at his wife, Melania, as they cast their votes in New York.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at his wife, Melania, as they cast their votes in New York.
Voters cast their ballots at a Chicago laundromat on November 8.
Voters cast their ballots at a Chicago laundromat on November 8.
Penn State students stand in line inside the Student Union, called The Hub, waiting to cast their ballots in State College, Pennsylvania.
Penn State students stand in line inside the Student Union, called The Hub, waiting to cast their ballots in State College, Pennsylvania.
John and Colleen Kramer vote at the Caplinger Mills Trading Post in Caplinger Mills, Missouri.
John and Colleen Kramer vote at the Caplinger Mills Trading Post in Caplinger Mills, Missouri.
Voters fill out ballots at the Mount Vernon Center in Alexandria, Virginia.
Voters fill out ballots at the Mount Vernon Center in Alexandria, Virginia.
A hand-painted message appears on a billboard in Columbiana County, Ohio.
A hand-painted message appears on a billboard in Columbiana County, Ohio.
People cast their votes at the Echo Park Pool in Los Angeles.
People cast their votes at the Echo Park Pool in Los Angeles.
A legal observer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada stands at the entrance of a polling location in North Las Vegas.
A legal observer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada stands at the entrance of a polling location in North Las Vegas.
A tourist takes her &quot;misfortune&quot; slip from The All-Seeing Trump, a machine set up across the street from the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel.
A tourist takes her "misfortune" slip from The All-Seeing Trump, a machine set up across the street from the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel.
Trump&#39;s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, votes in Indianapolis.
Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, votes in Indianapolis.
Clinton&#39;s running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, votes with his wife, Anne Holton, in Richmond, Virginia.
Clinton's running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, votes with his wife, Anne Holton, in Richmond, Virginia.
Denise Richardson votes at the Chua Phat To Gotama Temple in Long Beach, California.
Denise Richardson votes at the Chua Phat To Gotama Temple in Long Beach, California.
U.S. Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, arrive at a polling place to cast their votes in Phoenix.
U.S. Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, arrive at a polling place to cast their votes in Phoenix.
People line up to cast their ballots at an elementary school in Chesterfield, Virginia.
People line up to cast their ballots at an elementary school in Chesterfield, Virginia.
Democratic polling judge John Ramirez is reflected in a mirror as he helps a voter at a beauty salon in Chicago.
Democratic polling judge John Ramirez is reflected in a mirror as he helps a voter at a beauty salon in Chicago.
With sitar players performing next to him, Efrem Harkham meditates after voting at the Luxe Hotel polling station in Los Angeles.
With sitar players performing next to him, Efrem Harkham meditates after voting at the Luxe Hotel polling station in Los Angeles.
Voters cast their ballots in a polling location inside Mike&#39;s TV and Appliance November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania.
Voters cast their ballots in a polling location inside Mike's TV and Appliance November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania.
A woman reads over a ballot while waiting to vote in Brooklyn.
A woman reads over a ballot while waiting to vote in Brooklyn.
A voter drops his ballot into a voting box in Sutherlin, Oregon.
A voter drops his ballot into a voting box in Sutherlin, Oregon.
People vote at the Los Angeles Lifeguard station in Venice Beach, California.
People vote at the Los Angeles Lifeguard station in Venice Beach, California.
Trump&#39;s son Eric signs in to vote at the 53rd Street Library in New York.
Trump's son Eric signs in to vote at the 53rd Street Library in New York.
A voter casts a ballot inside the Halloran Skating Rink in Cleveland.
A voter casts a ballot inside the Halloran Skating Rink in Cleveland.
A line stretches down the street in New York as voters wait for a polling site to open.
A line stretches down the street in New York as voters wait for a polling site to open.
Voters look at a sample ballot at a polling location in Independence, Missouri.
Voters look at a sample ballot at a polling location in Independence, Missouri.
Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast their ballots shortly after midnight. The small town south of the Canadian border continued its tradition of voting early, with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/08/politics/dixville-notch-results-2016/index.html&quot;&gt;Clinton winning four votes to Trump&#39;s two.&lt;/a&gt; Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson picked up one vote, while Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP nominee, received a surprise write-in vote.
Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast their ballots shortly after midnight. The small town south of the Canadian border continued its tradition of voting early, with Clinton winning four votes to Trump's two. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson picked up one vote, while Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP nominee, received a surprise write-in vote.
Story highlights

  • Michael D'Antonio writes that Trump upset the natural order in American politics by applying an overwhelming amount of self-confidence and dismissing most of those who called for him to act in a more measured way.

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the new book, "The Truth About Trump." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)Donald Trump broke all the rules of the political world in his quest for the presidency -- and won.

Trump began his pursuit of the presidency 19 months ago with a diatribe against undocumented immigrants from Mexico that labeled them murderers and rapists. As more conventional politicians in his own party recoiled, Trump insulted individuals like the much-revered Senator John McCain and whole groups such as all the world's Muslims. The more that decent women and men -- Mitt Romney for one -- howled the stronger Trump grew.
    Although candidate Trump refused to say he would accept the election's result, and even suggested his opponent be impeached should she prevail, the country will undoubtedly recognize his victory at the polls.
    Trump has always depended on the basic decency of those who he confronts, and it is a strategy that works. Indeed, by pushing past the usual limits and norms of politics he proved his own tactical brilliance and redeemed his claim that he understands what Americans want far better than ordinary politicians.
    He detected the anxiety rampant among working-class voters in the industrialized world, which was evidenced in the United Kingdom's "Brexit" vote in June. His instinct for conservative populism proved true.
    In the process, he upended key aspects of Washington's conventional wisdom:

    Party unity is key

    No candidate in memory was a more divisive figure within his party than Trump. Throughout the primary process that he dominated, Trump raised alarms with his treatment of fellow Republicans. However from "Low energy Jeb" to "Lyin' Ted" he mowed them all down on the power of voter anger at the establishment in Washington. After winning the party's nomination, he failed to make the expected "pivot" by moderating his views to win support from party elders.

    Fame isn't enough

    Name recognition has never been considered sufficient to win a party nomination of the presidency. If it were, we would have had seen Jennifer Aniston elected long ago. However Trump began talking about a presidential run at a time when he was best known as a reality TV show host. This fame turned out to be the perfect springboard as the personality he presented on the campaign trail matched the one he offered on "The Apprentice" and voters deemed it authentic and worthy.

    Paid media is essential

    Trump refused to spend the money required to buy TV and radio time at a level that matched his opponent Hillary Clinton. Saturation of the airwaves has long been a staple of campaigns. Trump, who prefers social media platforms like Twitter, decided to go directly to his supporters on platforms that cost him nothing
    Moments from Donald Trump's victory speech

    Outreach to diverse voters is key

    He defied the Republican Party's "autopsy" from 2012, which GOP chairman Reince Preibus embraced, and which concluded the party had to reach out to Latino, African American, and women voters. Instead Trump banked on reconstructing much of the Reagan coalition which included many white working-class voters who would have been expected to vote for Democrats. Trump believed that enough of these voters remained in key states and would come to his side. They did.

    You must have a robust campaign infrastructure

    Former Obama strategist and current CNN analyst David Axelrod has said that the "ground game" activities that deliver voters to the polls can provide the margin of victory for a presidential hopeful. Trump eschewed this type of organizing as well as the more modern forms of get-out-the-vote work done online. He gambled that his personal popularity and charisma would be sufficiently motivating for his supporters, and he was right

    Pollsters and professionals matter

    During the primaries Trump and his rookie campaign manager Corey Lewandowski competed against a murderer's row of established professionals. After a controversy made Lewandowski expendable, Trump still didn't recruit very many top operatives to help his effort. Instead he tapped a core group, whom he mostly ignored, and kept command of the decision making in his own hands. Trump was certain he was smarter than them all, and he may have been right.
    Altogether, Trump upset the natural order in American politics by applying an overwhelming amount of self-confidence and dismissing most of those who called for him to act in a more measured way. He proved that he didn't have to act like anyone else to be elected. Now, as he faces the task of functioning as the president, we will see whether he'll follow any of the conventions we expect to guide our chief executive and commander in chief.
    One day before Trump's upset victory, longtime Republican strategist Frank Luntz published a plea for political conciliation because "the greatest country in the history of civilization has become dangerously uncivilized." Trump's victory suggests that Luntz won't soon see hear kumbaya he craves. Instead it signals the disruption of peaceable politics and the triumph of anger and resentment.