Slovenians toast Donald Trump's victory in Sevnica, hometown of Melania Trump, during a broadcast of his acceptance speech on Wednesday, November 9. Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States.
Slovenians toast Donald Trump's victory in Sevnica, hometown of Melania Trump, during a broadcast of his acceptance speech on Wednesday, November 9. Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States.
People celebrate Republican president-elect Donald Trump&#39;s win in the US presidential election during a victory party at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel in New York City on November 9.
People celebrate Republican president-elect Donald Trump's win in the US presidential election during a victory party at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel in New York City on November 9.
People react to the announcement of Trump&#39;s victory at the US Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, on November 9.
People react to the announcement of Trump's victory at the US Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, on November 9.
A trader from ETX Capital reacts in London following the result of the US presidential election on November 9. Global stock markets dropped as Donald Trump&#39;s victory became more likely throughout the night.
A trader from ETX Capital reacts in London following the result of the US presidential election on November 9. Global stock markets dropped as Donald Trump's victory became more likely throughout the night.
An expatriate Democratic supporter weeps in a restaurant in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as the election result is called in Trump&#39;s favor on November 9.
An expatriate Democratic supporter weeps in a restaurant in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as the election result is called in Trump's favor on November 9.
Stock brokers work as news of Trump&#39;s victory plays on a screen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 9.
Stock brokers work as news of Trump's victory plays on a screen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 9.
Trump and Clinton supporters clash in New York&#39;s Times Square after Trump&#39;s victory was declared on November 9.
Trump and Clinton supporters clash in New York's Times Square after Trump's victory was declared on November 9.
A shop owner and patron in Qayyara, Iraq, follow the news of Trump&#39;s win on November 9.
A shop owner and patron in Qayyara, Iraq, follow the news of Trump's win on November 9.
  • John Sutter: Trump's election may put the planet's moves to stall climate change at risk
  • He hopes Trump will realize it's in his interest -- as well as ours -- to face up to reality

John D. Sutter is a columnist for CNN Opinion who focuses on climate change and social justice. Follow him on Snapchat, Facebook and email. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)There are ample reasons to be truly saddened and terrified by the coming Donald Trump presidency -- like the fact that this candidate is being swept into office after demonizing immigrants, Muslims, war heroes and women. But one issue your great-great-great-great-great grandchildren also will talk about in reference to the Trump years is climate change.

I understand it's hard to talk policy right now, when voters are either reeling in shock or cheering their new and unconventional leader. But the United States -- the country most to blame for dangerous warming to date, and the second-biggest annual polluter -- just elected someone who thinks this solid science is a "hoax." That could be tragic not just for us in these four years, but for the very habitability of the planet for future generations.
    Until this, things were moving in the right direction. One hundred and three countries, including the United States, ratified an agreement to cut fossil fuels and stop warming at a safe-ish level. Trump says he will trash the Paris Agreement. That may be tricky now that the treaty is international law. But the harsh reality is clear in climate policy circles: Trump could cause climate catastrophe.
    This isn't alarmism; it's science and math. As Vox has pointed out repeatedly, the damage we're doing to the atmosphere now could last 10,000 years into the future. There's only so much carbon we can pump into the atmosphere before we're screwed. International negotiations aim to limit warming to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. We're already at 1 degree. Places such as Shishmaref, Alaska, and the Marshall Islands in the Pacific likely won't exist even at 2 degrees of sustained warming. Biologists already fear we're on the verge of a mass-extinction event, with climate change as one of the main drivers.
    These haunting iceberg murals only survived for a week before they melted
    &lt;em&gt;&quot;&lt;/em&gt;A&#39;o &#39;Ana&lt;em&gt;&quot;&lt;/em&gt; (&quot;The Warning&quot;), is one of Hawaiian surfer-turned-artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://byhula.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sean Yoro&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s earlier works. The stunning portrait of a woman, barely emerged from the icy water, is precariously painted on an iceberg freshly broken off from a nearby glacier in Iceland.
    Photos: Haunting images on ice
    "A'o 'Ana" ("The Warning"), is one of Hawaiian surfer-turned-artist Sean Yoro's earlier works. The stunning portrait of a woman, barely emerged from the icy water, is precariously painted on an iceberg freshly broken off from a nearby glacier in Iceland.
    Yoro traveled to Iceland and scouted for an ideal location to create &quot;A&#39;o &#39;Ana.&lt;em&gt;&quot;&lt;/em&gt; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Just in the short week I was there, the icebergs all around me were constantly cracking and flipping,&quot; he says, noting that the portrait was fleetingly short-lived. &quot;I would have given it a week or two, maximum.&quot;
    Yoro traveled to Iceland and scouted for an ideal location to create "A'o 'Ana."

    "Just in the short week I was there, the icebergs all around me were constantly cracking and flipping," he says, noting that the portrait was fleetingly short-lived. "I would have given it a week or two, maximum."
    This striking piece of art, titled &quot;What if I Fly&quot;, is Yoro&#39;s latest project. Painted on the disappearing ice floes near Baffin Island, Canada, it features the portrait of a local Inuit girl. The goal of Yoro&#39;s work? &quot;To ignite a sense of urgency towards climate change in those who stumble upon these murals,&quot; he tells CNN. (Photo credit: &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/renan_ozturk/?hl=en&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Renan Ozturk&lt;/a&gt;)
    This striking piece of art, titled "What if I Fly", is Yoro's latest project. Painted on the disappearing ice floes near Baffin Island, Canada, it features the portrait of a local Inuit girl. The goal of Yoro's work? "To ignite a sense of urgency towards climate change in those who stumble upon these murals," he tells CNN. (Photo credit: Renan Ozturk)
    The artist, who&#39;s also known as &lt;a href=&quot;http://byhula.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Hula&lt;/a&gt;, has previously painted portraits in remote locations. For &quot;A&#39;o &#39;Ana&lt;em&gt;&quot;&lt;/em&gt; he had a strong vision beyond aesthetic appeal. &quot;The portrait represents the millions of people in need of our help who are already being affected from the rising sea levels of climate change.&quot;
    The artist, who's also known as Hula, has previously painted portraits in remote locations. For "A'o 'Ana" he had a strong vision beyond aesthetic appeal. "The portrait represents the millions of people in need of our help who are already being affected from the rising sea levels of climate change."
    To paint on ice, Yoro first applies an acrylic sheet: &quot;It&#39;s similar to plexiglass. I had been experimenting with different techniques to be able to paint on ice and the best way was to have an acrylic ground. Thus, I mounted these very thin sheets of acrylic by drilling screws into the ice.&quot;
    To paint on ice, Yoro first applies an acrylic sheet: "It's similar to plexiglass. I had been experimenting with different techniques to be able to paint on ice and the best way was to have an acrylic ground. Thus, I mounted these very thin sheets of acrylic by drilling screws into the ice."
    Yoro always scouts different places before setting up camp and embarking upon his painting. He&#39;s seen here walking on location -- the details of which he&#39;d rather not disclose -- and says it was a good 5 mile hike on foot to reach his ideal spot.
    Yoro always scouts different places before setting up camp and embarking upon his painting. He's seen here walking on location -- the details of which he'd rather not disclose -- and says it was a good 5 mile hike on foot to reach his ideal spot.
    Finding the perfect iceberg to paint on is also a challenging task. &quot;It took us a whole day of searching until the right one came along and I was able to set up to paint. The currents didn&#39;t help either, as the quicker my iceberg moved, the more it melted,&quot; says Yoro of his &quot;A&#39;o &#39;Ana&lt;em&gt;&quot;&lt;/em&gt; portrait.
    Finding the perfect iceberg to paint on is also a challenging task. "It took us a whole day of searching until the right one came along and I was able to set up to paint. The currents didn't help either, as the quicker my iceberg moved, the more it melted," says Yoro of his "A'o 'Ana" portrait.
    For &quot;A&#39;o &#39;Ana&lt;em&gt;&quot;, &lt;/em&gt;Yoro had to paint at night so as not to be seen. Here he sits on the beach working on the hand of A&#39;o &#39;Ana right before sunrise.
    For "A'o 'Ana", Yoro had to paint at night so as not to be seen. Here he sits on the beach working on the hand of A'o 'Ana right before sunrise.
    Yoro approached the iceberg with his surfboard and then climbed on with ice picks. &quot;I do think we are headed in the right direction with the actions we are taking to fight global warming, but we are late in responding and we need to quicken the pace of action if we want to keep this world safe for our future generations,&quot; he says.
    Yoro approached the iceberg with his surfboard and then climbed on with ice picks. "I do think we are headed in the right direction with the actions we are taking to fight global warming, but we are late in responding and we need to quicken the pace of action if we want to keep this world safe for our future generations," he says.
    A previous project involved a series of mesmerizing portraits in yet another undisclosed, abandoned location: &quot;One of the exciting things about painting portraits is being able to bring life and emotion to objects and surfaces that were once without.&quot;
    A previous project involved a series of mesmerizing portraits in yet another undisclosed, abandoned location: "One of the exciting things about painting portraits is being able to bring life and emotion to objects and surfaces that were once without."
    Yoro recently moved to Los Angeles from New York, but is originally from Hawaii New York City. &quot;I grew up on Oahu, where I was surrounded with everything nature had to offer,&quot; he tells CNN. &quot;The ocean was my playground and art didn&#39;t enter my life until my later teenage years.&quot;
    Yoro recently moved to Los Angeles from New York, but is originally from Hawaii New York City. "I grew up on Oahu, where I was surrounded with everything nature had to offer," he tells CNN. "The ocean was my playground and art didn't enter my life until my later teenage years."
    Who&#39;s the woman in the portraits? &quot;She&#39;s a friend from New York, although she prefers to remain anonymous.&quot;
    Who's the woman in the portraits? "She's a friend from New York, although she prefers to remain anonymous."
    The artworks are created with traditional oil paint: &quot;I use it in a traditional old masters&#39; technique, mixing both loose brushwork with very tight strokes of sharp lines. I&#39;m always trying to make the paint have a juicier texture to really help the portrait come alive.&quot;
    The artworks are created with traditional oil paint: "I use it in a traditional old masters' technique, mixing both loose brushwork with very tight strokes of sharp lines. I'm always trying to make the paint have a juicier texture to really help the portrait come alive."
    The water and the elements could ruin the artworks any minute, so these portraits also had an expiration date by design.
    The water and the elements could ruin the artworks any minute, so these portraits also had an expiration date by design.
    &quot;Oil paint outdoors definitely isn&#39;t the best and it doesn&#39;t last nearly as long as acrylics, but I kinda like that my figures have their own lifespan,&quot; says Yoro.
    "Oil paint outdoors definitely isn't the best and it doesn't last nearly as long as acrylics, but I kinda like that my figures have their own lifespan," says Yoro.
    Each painting takes anywhere from a whole day to three or four days to complete, depending on the size and detail.
    Each painting takes anywhere from a whole day to three or four days to complete, depending on the size and detail.
    &quot;I&#39;m lucky to have grown up on a surf board and it&#39;s just so natural for me to be on my paddle board, so I&#39;m very comfortable in all types of situations which made it easier for me,&quot; says Yoro of his unique approach to art.
    "I'm lucky to have grown up on a surf board and it's just so natural for me to be on my paddle board, so I'm very comfortable in all types of situations which made it easier for me," says Yoro of his unique approach to art.
    Why portraits? &quot;One of the exciting things about painting portraits is being able to bring life and emotion to objects and surfaces that were once without. Also these figures just seem to match with the moods. A mysterious surreal combination.&quot;
    Why portraits? "One of the exciting things about painting portraits is being able to bring life and emotion to objects and surfaces that were once without. Also these figures just seem to match with the moods. A mysterious surreal combination."
    Painting from the precarious balance of a floating board might seem like a stressful task, but it&#39;s not as bad as it looks. &quot;I use a lot of ropes and anchors to keep me in place and steady, and the board itself is pretty stable when it&#39;s locked in. I usually choose places with minimal waves and tide changes too, so it feels just like any other platform.&quot;
    Painting from the precarious balance of a floating board might seem like a stressful task, but it's not as bad as it looks. "I use a lot of ropes and anchors to keep me in place and steady, and the board itself is pretty stable when it's locked in. I usually choose places with minimal waves and tide changes too, so it feels just like any other platform."
    What&#39;s next for him? &quot;Like most things in my life, I don&#39;t try to plan too much into the future. I only plan to stay true to my passion and see where it takes me. Currently in the works are more water murals and even hopping onto land for some figures who blend in with their environments.&quot;
    What's next for him? "Like most things in my life, I don't try to plan too much into the future. I only plan to stay true to my passion and see where it takes me. Currently in the works are more water murals and even hopping onto land for some figures who blend in with their environments."
    On Tuesday, before the election results, the World Meteorological Organization issued a frightening list of weather events we humans have already influenced. "The effects of climate change have been consistently visible on the global scale since the 1980s: rising global temperature, both over land and in the ocean; sea-level rise; and the widespread melting of ice," WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas wrote. "It has increased the risks of extreme events such as heatwaves, drought, record rainfall and damaging floods."
    The group announced the last five years were the hottest such period on record.
    Evidence of warming is all around. But Trump isn't likely to cow to this reality. (Or to many realities, actually). He has throngs of fervent supporters who have come to believe facts are somehow partisan. Yet, on climate, there's an entire world of people who want swift movement toward clean energy and away from the choking pollution of coal and the dangerous emissions of other fossil fuels.
    A Pew Research Center poll from spring 2015 found the majority of people in all 40 countries surveyed see climate change as a serious problem. This is an issue that has galvanized the planet. My hope is that Trump will realize it's in his interest -- as well as ours -- to face up to reality. Among my numerous fears about his presidency is that so much progress on climate could go up in flames.