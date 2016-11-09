Photos: Haunting images on ice "A'o 'Ana" ("The Warning"), is one of Hawaiian surfer-turned-artist Sean Yoro 's earlier works. The stunning portrait of a woman, barely emerged from the icy water, is precariously painted on an iceberg freshly broken off from a nearby glacier in Iceland. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice Yoro traveled to Iceland and scouted for an ideal location to create "A'o 'Ana."



"Just in the short week I was there, the icebergs all around me were constantly cracking and flipping," he says, noting that the portrait was fleetingly short-lived. "I would have given it a week or two, maximum." Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice This striking piece of art, titled "What if I Fly", is Yoro's latest project. Painted on the disappearing ice floes near Baffin Island, Canada, it features the portrait of a local Inuit girl. The goal of Yoro's work? "To ignite a sense of urgency towards climate change in those who stumble upon these murals," he tells CNN. (Photo credit: Renan Ozturk Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice The artist, who's also known as Hula , has previously painted portraits in remote locations. For "A'o 'Ana" he had a strong vision beyond aesthetic appeal. "The portrait represents the millions of people in need of our help who are already being affected from the rising sea levels of climate change." Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice To paint on ice, Yoro first applies an acrylic sheet: "It's similar to plexiglass. I had been experimenting with different techniques to be able to paint on ice and the best way was to have an acrylic ground. Thus, I mounted these very thin sheets of acrylic by drilling screws into the ice." Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice Yoro always scouts different places before setting up camp and embarking upon his painting. He's seen here walking on location -- the details of which he'd rather not disclose -- and says it was a good 5 mile hike on foot to reach his ideal spot. Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice Finding the perfect iceberg to paint on is also a challenging task. "It took us a whole day of searching until the right one came along and I was able to set up to paint. The currents didn't help either, as the quicker my iceberg moved, the more it melted," says Yoro of his "A'o 'Ana" portrait. Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice For "A'o 'Ana", Yoro had to paint at night so as not to be seen. Here he sits on the beach working on the hand of A'o 'Ana right before sunrise. Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice Yoro approached the iceberg with his surfboard and then climbed on with ice picks. "I do think we are headed in the right direction with the actions we are taking to fight global warming, but we are late in responding and we need to quicken the pace of action if we want to keep this world safe for our future generations," he says. Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice A previous project involved a series of mesmerizing portraits in yet another undisclosed, abandoned location: "One of the exciting things about painting portraits is being able to bring life and emotion to objects and surfaces that were once without." Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice Yoro recently moved to Los Angeles from New York, but is originally from Hawaii New York City. "I grew up on Oahu, where I was surrounded with everything nature had to offer," he tells CNN. "The ocean was my playground and art didn't enter my life until my later teenage years." Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice Who's the woman in the portraits? "She's a friend from New York, although she prefers to remain anonymous." Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice The artworks are created with traditional oil paint: "I use it in a traditional old masters' technique, mixing both loose brushwork with very tight strokes of sharp lines. I'm always trying to make the paint have a juicier texture to really help the portrait come alive." Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice The water and the elements could ruin the artworks any minute, so these portraits also had an expiration date by design. Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice "Oil paint outdoors definitely isn't the best and it doesn't last nearly as long as acrylics, but I kinda like that my figures have their own lifespan," says Yoro. Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice Each painting takes anywhere from a whole day to three or four days to complete, depending on the size and detail. Hide Caption 16 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice "I'm lucky to have grown up on a surf board and it's just so natural for me to be on my paddle board, so I'm very comfortable in all types of situations which made it easier for me," says Yoro of his unique approach to art. Hide Caption 17 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice Why portraits? "One of the exciting things about painting portraits is being able to bring life and emotion to objects and surfaces that were once without. Also these figures just seem to match with the moods. A mysterious surreal combination." Hide Caption 18 of 20

Photos: Haunting images on ice Painting from the precarious balance of a floating board might seem like a stressful task, but it's not as bad as it looks. "I use a lot of ropes and anchors to keep me in place and steady, and the board itself is pretty stable when it's locked in. I usually choose places with minimal waves and tide changes too, so it feels just like any other platform." Hide Caption 19 of 20