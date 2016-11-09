How were the polls so wrong?

Story highlights Two Princeton professors reflect on one of the most unexpected outcomes in presidential history

Sam Wang: Perhaps it was shy Trump voters who did not give pollsters honest answers

(CNN) Julian Zelizer and Sam Wang, two professors at Princeton who co-host a podcast on "Politics and Polls," exchanged emails early Wednesday morning, as America witnessed one of the most unexpected outcomes ever in a presidential election with the victory of Donald Trump. Virtually all the polls had forecast a Clinton victory, as did forecasters including Wang.

Zelizer: I am waking up to digest the stunning news. Sam, how are you thinking about what happened. Obviously you had been very confident that Hillary Clinton would win, and it looks like she won't. What just took place?

Julian Zelizer

Wang: Yes, it's amazing. I am very surprised at where things are headed tonight. At the Senate level, GOP candidates outperforming polls. At FiveThirtyEight, they're talking about an electoral vote/popular vote split -- a weak tendency for a Trump electoral win, Clinton popular-vote win. I thought that would be a freak occurrence, but it's not looking that silly at the moment.

Sam Wang

Yes, last night's election was totally unexpected news. This failure of polling was the largest in a presidential election year in decades. Donald Trump exceeded his polls against Hillary Clinton by about 4 percentage points. That may not sound like a lot, but with such a close race, it was enough to reverse his fortunes.

It wasn't just the top of the ticket: in Senate races, Republican candidates outperformed their polls by a median of 6 percentage points. Again, this has a tremendous impact because Senate races were very close. Democrats gained a net of four seats, getting them to 48 votes - and leaving Republicans in control.

Read More