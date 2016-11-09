Breaking News

Drawing the drama: Cartoonists from around the world on Trump's defeat of Clinton

Updated 6:45 PM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

J.J. McCullough is a political cartoonist and commentator currently living in Toronto, Canada.
Lichuan Xia works for Caijing Magazine as editorial cartoonist and graphic designer.
Cathy Wilcox is an Australian cartoonist who has been drawing for The Sydney Morning Herald and other Fairfax Media publications since 1989.
Tjeerd Royaards is a Dutch editorial cartoonist living in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He is editor-in-chief of cartoonmovement.com
Thomas McClure is an American illustrator and designer whose most recent work is in the production and conceptual illustration for feature films.
Michel Kichka is an Israeli editorial cartoonist based in Jerusalem.
Egor Zhgun is a Moscow-based artist.
Damien Glez is a Burkina-Faso-based cartoonist-columnist. He draws for publications on three continents.
Cecile Bertrand is a photographer, painter, sculptor, poster artist, comic strip writer and illustrator in Belgium.
Cintia Bolio lives in Mexico City and is a self-taught artist, feminist and happy mother. This year she celebrates 20 years of work.
