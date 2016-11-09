Breaking News

Trump's shocking victory: What it means

Updated 9:04 AM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech at his election night event in New York City on Wednesday, November 9. &quot;Every single American will have the opportunity to realize his or her fullest potential,&quot; the Republican said in his victory speech. &quot;The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.&quot;
Photos: Election Day in America
President-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech at his election night event in New York City on Wednesday, November 9. "Every single American will have the opportunity to realize his or her fullest potential," the Republican said in his victory speech. "The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer."
Hide Caption
1 of 58
Trump, on stage with his family, acknowledges the crowd at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. He was gracious toward his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and called for unity. &quot;We owe (Clinton) a very major debt of gratitude to her for her service to our country,&quot; Trump said. &quot;I say it is time for us to come together as one united people.&quot;
Photos: Election Day in America
Trump, on stage with his family, acknowledges the crowd at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. He was gracious toward his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and called for unity. "We owe (Clinton) a very major debt of gratitude to her for her service to our country," Trump said. "I say it is time for us to come together as one united people."
Hide Caption
2 of 58
Trump supporters cheer election returns in New York.
Photos: Election Day in America
Trump supporters cheer election returns in New York.
Hide Caption
3 of 58
A person sits at the Javits Center, the site of Clinton&#39;s election night event in New York.
Photos: Election Day in America
A person sits at the Javits Center, the site of Clinton's election night event in New York.
Hide Caption
4 of 58
Trump&#39;s victory is projected onto the Empire State Building in New York.
Photos: Election Day in America
Trump's victory is projected onto the Empire State Building in New York.
Hide Caption
5 of 58
Clinton supporters react to results at the Javits Center.
Photos: Election Day in America
Clinton supporters react to results at the Javits Center.
Hide Caption
6 of 58
Clinton&#39;s campaign chairman, John Podesta, takes the stage to speak at the Javits Center. He told the crowd that Clinton would not be speaking. At the time, Clinton was behind in the Electoral College with several states still too close to call. She later conceded in a phone call to Trump.
Photos: Election Day in America
Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, takes the stage to speak at the Javits Center. He told the crowd that Clinton would not be speaking. At the time, Clinton was behind in the Electoral College with several states still too close to call. She later conceded in a phone call to Trump.
Hide Caption
7 of 58
A woman attends a watch party at the rooftop bar 230 Fifth in New York.
Photos: Election Day in America
A woman attends a watch party at the rooftop bar 230 Fifth in New York.
Hide Caption
8 of 58
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
Photos: Election Day in America
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
Hide Caption
9 of 58
A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center.
Photos: Election Day in America
A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center.
Hide Caption
10 of 58
Republicans in Newport Beach, California, erupt in celebration as Trump&#39;s victory in Florida is announced.
Photos: Election Day in America
Republicans in Newport Beach, California, erupt in celebration as Trump's victory in Florida is announced.
Hide Caption
11 of 58
Clinton supporters react to election results at the Javits Center.
Photos: Election Day in America
Clinton supporters react to election results at the Javits Center.
Hide Caption
12 of 58
Marta Lunez prays at the Javits Center.
Photos: Election Day in America
Marta Lunez prays at the Javits Center.
Hide Caption
13 of 58
A Trump supporter in New York reacts as Ohio is called for Trump.
Photos: Election Day in America
A Trump supporter in New York reacts as Ohio is called for Trump.
Hide Caption
14 of 58
Clinton supporters watch the voting results at the Javits Center.
Photos: Election Day in America
Clinton supporters watch the voting results at the Javits Center.
Hide Caption
15 of 58
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
Photos: Election Day in America
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
Hide Caption
16 of 58
People watch election results from Manuel&#39;s Tavern in Atlanta.
Photos: Election Day in America
People watch election results from Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta.
Hide Caption
17 of 58
An emotional Gerardo Ruiz watches the election results from Clinton&#39;s headquarters in east Los Angeles.
Photos: Election Day in America
An emotional Gerardo Ruiz watches the election results from Clinton's headquarters in east Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
18 of 58
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
Photos: Election Day in America
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
Hide Caption
19 of 58
Clinton supporters watch results from the Javits Center.
Photos: Election Day in America
Clinton supporters watch results from the Javits Center.
Hide Caption
20 of 58
Claire Shea, dressed as Clinton, cheers during an election night party at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley College is Clinton&#39;s alma mater.
Photos: Election Day in America
Claire Shea, dressed as Clinton, cheers during an election night party at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley College is Clinton's alma mater.
Hide Caption
21 of 58
People watch voting results at the Javits Center in New York.
Photos: Election Day in America
People watch voting results at the Javits Center in New York.
Hide Caption
22 of 58
Buttons decorate a Clinton supporter at the Javits Center.
Photos: Election Day in America
Buttons decorate a Clinton supporter at the Javits Center.
Hide Caption
23 of 58
Diane LaRaia watches election results at a party for Trump supporters in Braintree, Massachusetts.
Photos: Election Day in America
Diane LaRaia watches election results at a party for Trump supporters in Braintree, Massachusetts.
Hide Caption
24 of 58
An American flag hangs above the media at the Javits Center.
Photos: Election Day in America
An American flag hangs above the media at the Javits Center.
Hide Caption
25 of 58
Boxes containing mail-in ballots sit waiting to be sorted at the San Francisco City Hall polling location.
Photos: Election Day in America
Boxes containing mail-in ballots sit waiting to be sorted at the San Francisco City Hall polling location.
Hide Caption
26 of 58
Kathleen Lundy eyes her ballot in Salt Lake City.
Photos: Election Day in America
Kathleen Lundy eyes her ballot in Salt Lake City.
Hide Caption
27 of 58
A man in Philadelphia hangs a sign reminding people to vote.
Photos: Election Day in America
A man in Philadelphia hangs a sign reminding people to vote.
Hide Caption
28 of 58
A man snaps a selfie with his child as he waits to vote in Brooklyn, New York.
Photos: Election Day in America
A man snaps a selfie with his child as he waits to vote in Brooklyn, New York.
Hide Caption
29 of 58
Harvey Erwin, a 94-year-old World War II veteran, votes with his 3-year old great-granddaughter in Joplin, Missouri. Fellow voters &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/08/politics/wwii-vet-cheered-at-polls-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;applauded Erwin&lt;/a&gt; as he walked to the front of the voting line. &quot;People turned and started clapping all the way to the front of line and saying &#39;Thank you for your service,&#39; &quot; his daughter, Janine Erwin Johnson, told CNN. &quot;It made tears stream down my face because of the recognition to my sweet dad.&quot;
Photos: Election Day in America
Harvey Erwin, a 94-year-old World War II veteran, votes with his 3-year old great-granddaughter in Joplin, Missouri. Fellow voters applauded Erwin as he walked to the front of the voting line. "People turned and started clapping all the way to the front of line and saying 'Thank you for your service,' " his daughter, Janine Erwin Johnson, told CNN. "It made tears stream down my face because of the recognition to my sweet dad."
Hide Caption
30 of 58
A man votes in the bakery department of an Austin, Texas, grocery store.
Photos: Election Day in America
A man votes in the bakery department of an Austin, Texas, grocery store.
Hide Caption
31 of 58
&quot;I voted&quot; stickers are placed at the gravesite of Susan B. Anthony in Rochester, New York. Anthony, a social reformer who died in 1906, played a major role in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/18/politics/gallery/tbt-womens-suffrage/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;women&#39;s suffrage&lt;/a&gt; movement.
Photos: Election Day in America
"I voted" stickers are placed at the gravesite of Susan B. Anthony in Rochester, New York. Anthony, a social reformer who died in 1906, played a major role in the women's suffrage movement.
Hide Caption
32 of 58
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, New York.
Photos: Election Day in America
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, New York.
Hide Caption
33 of 58
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at his wife, Melania, as they cast their votes in New York.
Photos: Election Day in America
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at his wife, Melania, as they cast their votes in New York.
Hide Caption
34 of 58
Voters cast their ballots at a Chicago laundromat on November 8.
Photos: Election Day in America
Voters cast their ballots at a Chicago laundromat on November 8.
Hide Caption
35 of 58
Penn State students stand in line inside the Student Union, called The Hub, waiting to cast their ballots in State College, Pennsylvania.
Photos: Election Day in America
Penn State students stand in line inside the Student Union, called The Hub, waiting to cast their ballots in State College, Pennsylvania.
Hide Caption
36 of 58
John and Colleen Kramer vote at the Caplinger Mills Trading Post in Caplinger Mills, Missouri.
Photos: Election Day in America
John and Colleen Kramer vote at the Caplinger Mills Trading Post in Caplinger Mills, Missouri.
Hide Caption
37 of 58
Voters fill out ballots at the Mount Vernon Center in Alexandria, Virginia.
Photos: Election Day in America
Voters fill out ballots at the Mount Vernon Center in Alexandria, Virginia.
Hide Caption
38 of 58
A hand-painted message appears on a billboard in Columbiana County, Ohio.
Photos: Election Day in America
A hand-painted message appears on a billboard in Columbiana County, Ohio.
Hide Caption
39 of 58
People cast their votes at the Echo Park Pool in Los Angeles.
Photos: Election Day in America
People cast their votes at the Echo Park Pool in Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
40 of 58
A legal observer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada stands at the entrance of a polling location in North Las Vegas.
Photos: Election Day in America
A legal observer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada stands at the entrance of a polling location in North Las Vegas.
Hide Caption
41 of 58
A tourist takes her &quot;misfortune&quot; slip from The All-Seeing Trump, a machine set up across the street from the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel.
Photos: Election Day in America
A tourist takes her "misfortune" slip from The All-Seeing Trump, a machine set up across the street from the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel.
Hide Caption
42 of 58
Trump&#39;s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, votes in Indianapolis.
Photos: Election Day in America
Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, votes in Indianapolis.
Hide Caption
43 of 58
Clinton&#39;s running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, votes with his wife, Anne Holton, in Richmond, Virginia.
Photos: Election Day in America
Clinton's running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, votes with his wife, Anne Holton, in Richmond, Virginia.
Hide Caption
44 of 58
Denise Richardson votes at the Chua Phat To Gotama Temple in Long Beach, California.
Photos: Election Day in America
Denise Richardson votes at the Chua Phat To Gotama Temple in Long Beach, California.
Hide Caption
45 of 58
U.S. Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, arrive at a polling place to cast their votes in Phoenix.
Photos: Election Day in America
U.S. Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, arrive at a polling place to cast their votes in Phoenix.
Hide Caption
46 of 58
People line up to cast their ballots at an elementary school in Chesterfield, Virginia.
Photos: Election Day in America
People line up to cast their ballots at an elementary school in Chesterfield, Virginia.
Hide Caption
47 of 58
Democratic polling judge John Ramirez is reflected in a mirror as he helps a voter at a beauty salon in Chicago.
Photos: Election Day in America
Democratic polling judge John Ramirez is reflected in a mirror as he helps a voter at a beauty salon in Chicago.
Hide Caption
48 of 58
With sitar players performing next to him, Efrem Harkham meditates after voting at the Luxe Hotel polling station in Los Angeles.
Photos: Election Day in America
With sitar players performing next to him, Efrem Harkham meditates after voting at the Luxe Hotel polling station in Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
49 of 58
Voters cast their ballots in a polling location inside Mike&#39;s TV and Appliance November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania.
Photos: Election Day in America
Voters cast their ballots in a polling location inside Mike's TV and Appliance November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania.
Hide Caption
50 of 58
A woman reads over a ballot while waiting to vote in Brooklyn.
Photos: Election Day in America
A woman reads over a ballot while waiting to vote in Brooklyn.
Hide Caption
51 of 58
A voter drops his ballot into a voting box in Sutherlin, Oregon.
Photos: Election Day in America
A voter drops his ballot into a voting box in Sutherlin, Oregon.
Hide Caption
52 of 58
People vote at the Los Angeles Lifeguard station in Venice Beach, California.
Photos: Election Day in America
People vote at the Los Angeles Lifeguard station in Venice Beach, California.
Hide Caption
53 of 58
Trump&#39;s son Eric signs in to vote at the 53rd Street Library in New York.
Photos: Election Day in America
Trump's son Eric signs in to vote at the 53rd Street Library in New York.
Hide Caption
54 of 58
A voter casts a ballot inside the Halloran Skating Rink in Cleveland.
Photos: Election Day in America
A voter casts a ballot inside the Halloran Skating Rink in Cleveland.
Hide Caption
55 of 58
A line stretches down the street in New York as voters wait for a polling site to open.
Photos: Election Day in America
A line stretches down the street in New York as voters wait for a polling site to open.
Hide Caption
56 of 58
Voters look at a sample ballot at a polling location in Independence, Missouri.
Photos: Election Day in America
Voters look at a sample ballot at a polling location in Independence, Missouri.
Hide Caption
57 of 58
Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast their ballots shortly after midnight. The small town south of the Canadian border continued its tradition of voting early, with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/08/politics/dixville-notch-results-2016/index.html&quot;&gt;Clinton winning four votes to Trump&#39;s two.&lt;/a&gt; Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson picked up one vote, while Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP nominee, received a surprise write-in vote.
Photos: Election Day in America
Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast their ballots shortly after midnight. The small town south of the Canadian border continued its tradition of voting early, with Clinton winning four votes to Trump's two. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson picked up one vote, while Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP nominee, received a surprise write-in vote.
Hide Caption
58 of 58
Donald Trump 110994 election day 110880 election day 110895 election day 110805 empire state building 110881 election day 110892 election day Podesta 110891 election day 110873 election day 110871 election day 110884 election day 1108 RESTRICTED85 election day 110886 election day 110887 election day 1108 RESTRICTED82 election day 110874 election day 110877 election day 1108 88 election day 110878 election day 110802 final days campaign 110876 election day 110859 election day 110803 final days campaign 110867 election day 1108 RESTRICTED70 election day 110861 election day 1108 RESTRICTED32 election day 110850 election day 110801 election day 1108WWII vet cheered while voting39 election day 110855 election day 110807 election day Hillary Clinton 1108 52 election day Trump 110820 election day 110851 election day 110836 election day 110829 election day 1108 RESTRICTED56 election day 110833 election day 110841 election day 1108 RESTRICTED37 election day 110831 election day Mike Pence 110803 Tim Kaine voting30 election day 110840 election day McCain 110854 election day 1108 24 election day 110849 election day 110838 election day 110814 election day 1108 RESTRICTED43 election day 1108 RESTRICTED35 election day 110811 election day 1108 RESTRICTED22 election day 110804 election day 110805 election day 1108 04 Dixville Notch TOPSHOT 1108

(CNN)CNN commentators and guest analysts offer their take on the 2016 presidential election's outcome.

Errol Louis: Now, the real pivot?

Errol Louis
Errol Louis
After months of riding slash-and-burn politics to victory, Donald Trump claimed the ultimate political prize -- and immediately struck an unexpected note of grace and reconciliation.
    Let's hope it was genuine.
    "It is time for us to come together as one united people," Trump told a jubilant crowd at the Hilton, just days after leading followers in chants of "lock her up" -- a vow to investigate and jail his opponent, Hillary Clinton.
    Read More
    "We will seek common ground, not hostility," he said, weeks after vowing to sue every one of the 10 women who have alleged that Trump grabbed, groped or kissed them against their will.
    And as for Trump's many political opponents, the president-elect struck a rare note of humility. "I'm reaching out to you for your guidance and your help," he said.
    Could this be the long-awaited and oft-promised pivot Trump's supporters said would happen? Or are we in for more of the tone of mockery, insults and bitter backlash that Trump aimed at so many during the campaign?
    In this, as in so much else about this remarkable campaign, the only thing we know for sure is that America is now in uncharted territory.
    Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel.

    Brett Talley: Trump gave the forgotten a voice

    Brett Talley
    Brett Talley
    This election was for the forgotten among the American people. People who have been ignored, walked upon, told that their concerns don't matter. They believe in America, but America hasn't believed in them. When Donald Trump came on the scene, for the first time, they had a voice.
    Did it help that his opponent is one of the worst candidates in American history? Of course, but don't discount his message. It was his message that won, his message that broke through, his message that brought thousands of Americans who have never supported a Republican into his camp.
    Now the work begins. Republicans must hold him accountable. They must ensure that the promises he made are kept.
    But that's for tomorrow. For today, the voiceless have spoken, and they were heard from one side of the country to the other, and in every corner of the globe.
    Brett J. Talley is a lawyer, author, one-time writer for Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign and former speechwriter for Sen. Rob Portman. He is deputy solicitor general at the office of Alabama's attorney general.

    Lanhee Chen: Dismantling of core parts of Obama agenda?

    Lanhee J. Chen
    Lanhee J. Chen
    The historic victory for Donald Trump and congressional Republicans may lead to even more history being made in 2017 -- the dismantling of many of the core parts of the Obama agenda. While the temptation will be for analysts to linger on the improbability of tonight's outcome, the reality is that a presidential transition and new Congress await.
    A top priority for President-elect Trump should be the repeal of Obamacare and its replacement with market-oriented, cost-lowering reforms. The health law was a central issue in the stretch run of the campaign and Republicans finally have an opportunity to accomplish what they've been unable to for the last six years.
    There are, of course, other important priorities -- the naming of a constitutional conservative to take the late Justice Antonin Scalia's place on the Supreme Court and growth-boosting tax and regulatory reform for starters. But few things would do more to signal to all Americans (and to reassure some jittery Republicans) that President-elect Trump is serious about reform than taking immediate action on Obamacare.
    Lanhee J. Chen is a CNN political commentator and the David and Diane Steffy Research Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He was the policy director on the Romney-Ryan 2012 campaign.

    Jeff Yang: Nothing prepared us for this

    Jeff Yang
    Jeff Yang
    Nothing prepared us for this outcome -- a victory by Trump that seems to have been the antithesis of what every poll and pundit predicted, save for a handful of outliers who were dismissed as partisan fantasists. (Bill Mitchell was right after all.)
    As recently as hours before early returns began to deal shuddering blows to overconfident Democrats, insiders were still predicting blowout electoral victory for Clinton.
    Views on Election 2016

    Michael D'Antonio: Trump broke all the rules

    Trump's shocking victory: What it means

    Ed Lucas: Victory for Russia's Putin

    Leslie Vinjamuri: Trump leads free world?

    Election in 140 characters

    Jane Merrick: Brexit-style win bad for UK

    Ana Navarro: I'm voting for Hillary Clinton

    Elizabeth Biedell: A 'perfect' president?

    Paul Ryan: The choice facing America

    David Andelman: FBI is not for revenge

    Peniel Joseph: Lessons from Trump voters

    Paul Callan: Clinton email story over?r

    Yet at the returns-watching event I organized tonight, we could only watch with our mouths open as states no one had credibly predicted for Trump turned red.
    Talking heads instantly began yammering about white economic anxiety, about the feeling in the Midwest that the recovery had left them behind. But even states like Iowa that have had solid fiscal bouncebacks under Obama -- and voted for him twice -- went for Trump.
    And in these states, the issues that voters said were most important in making their presidential selection were immigration and terrorism.
    The fact that polls failed to pick up the breadth of Trump's support is even more evidence of an uncomfortable truth: White people in this country fear and resent the browning of America, and a demagogue whose central platform plank was a promise to turn back time to an era before a black president, before the boom of immigration, before civil rights, maybe even before Emancipation, appealed to them in ways they refused to publicly admit.
    And now America faces four years under Trump, with a Republican House and Senate, and at least one, possibly three Supreme Court vacancies to fill. Trump owns the GOP, and can take it whatever direction he chooses. Emboldened racists will target people of color; sexual abusers have been given tacit permission to predate at will. Obamacare is threatened, perhaps fatally. So are marriage equality and Roe v. Wade.
    But it is no longer time to mourn, but to organize. The groups that will suffer most under Trump have always had to be stronger than the storm, and though they have been bound, they will not be broken.
    Jeff Yang is a columnist for The Wall Street Journal and a frequent contributor to radio shows including Public Radio International's "The Takeaway" and WNYC's "The Brian Lehrer Show." He is the co-author of "I Am Jackie Chan: My Life in Action" and editor of the graphic novel anthologies "Secret Identities" and "Shattered."

    Julian Zelizer: A new Republican party

    Julian Zelizer
    This is one of the most stunning upsets in American presidential history. Very few people saw this coming -- his candidacy, his campaign, and his victory.
    The Republican Party had changed in pretty dramatic ways over the past decade and many of the experts missed it. Indeed, many Republicans missed it as well. The tea party had been the first indication that the Republican Party had moved in a more rightward, rambunctious, smash-mouth and reactionary direction. Donald Trump understood this, and he crafted a campaign around this new GOP. The question now is, what happens when he moves into the challenge of governance?
    Julian Zelizer is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a New America fellow. He is the author of "Jimmy Carter" and "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society."

    Frida Ghitis: Will we recognize America?

    Frida Ghitis
    Frida Ghitis
    The most dispiriting, bizarre election in modern American history concluded with a shocking outcome. The slow-motion realization that Donald Trump is becoming the next President of the United States left much of the country dumbfounded, American allies deeply worried, and America's enemies no doubt in a celebratory mood. At the Kremlin, they may well have had champagne with their Wednesday morning breakfast.
    The big question now is what kind of a president Donald Trump will be. As a candidate, he inspired millions to support him, even if large majorities of Americans said they believe he has the wrong temperament to be president. His candidacy also inspired a surge in ugly expressions of hatred, as racists, anti-Semites, xenophobes and homophobes felt emboldened to flex their muscles.
    If that's what a Trump candidacy wrought, what will a Trump presidency bring? Will we recognize this country four years from now?
    Trump won't just be president. He will lead a party that will control all the branches of government, making it possible for him to move forward with his plans with little effective resistance.
    For the sake of the country and the world, let us hope that his more outrageous statements were only an act, only political theater. If what we saw was real, which is more likely, let's hope for a miracle, for a conversion on the road to Pennsylvania Avenue.
    We can only hope that the magnitude of what has occurred will produce a change in the man, removing his most dangerous tendencies, disappointing his cheerleaders in Moscow, Damascus, and other capitals where regimes view America as the enemy and a thriving United States as a danger to be thwarted.
    Let's hope Trump finds a way to embrace the best of America, which, during the campaign he seemed to so easily disdain; values such as tolerance of different ideas, backgrounds and beliefs; respect for America's freedom of the press and independence of the judiciary.
    The odds of a miraculous transformation seem minuscule. The country, Americans, will have to be on their guard. If this election was a test of American democracy, the Trump presidency will be an even tougher one.
    Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. Follow her @FridaGhitis.

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat:

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat
    Ruth Ben-Ghiat
    Every American presidential election is a referendum on the state of the nation. This one has also been a showdown between candidates so different that the nation in question seemed to be two separate entities. One looks back to a "better time" for a white majority constituency now threatened by demographic change and immigration. "I alone can fix it," says Donald Trump, this nation's savior. The other is oriented to the future and sees increased diversity as a source of strength rather than fear.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    Today this former nation sent a message to the political establishment -- and the nation's nonwhite populations -- by electing Donald Trump. Instead of 30 years of leadership, we have a political neophyte who saw a gap in the political marketplace and sold himself as a racist who would avenge eight years of an African-American in the Oval Office. Instead of a former secretary of state, we have a man who knows little about foreign relations. Instead of a commander in chief, we have a man who insults our troops past and present, and a man so impulsive his campaign had to take his phone away from him to stop his destructive tweeting, as though he were a child.
    I feel great sadness and trepidation for America tonight. We are better than this. Our task as citizens will be to let Donald Trump know it, in the strongest possible terms.
    Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University. Her latest book is "Italian Fascism's Empire Cinema."