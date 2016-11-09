Story highlights One person is arrested after the crash, police say

More than 50 people need hospital treatment

London (CNN) At least seven people were killed in a tram accident in south London, British Transport Police said Wednesday.

More than 50 people were taken to hospital with injuries after the tram derailed in the Croydon area.

Investigations are ongoing as to the cause of the derailment and a 42-year-old man has been arrested, Transport Police said without naming him, as is customary.

The tram derailed soon after 6 a.m. (1 a.m. ET) Wednesday near the Sandilands stop, east of Croydon town center, the police statement said.

Police officers seen near the site of a tram derailment in Croydon on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Constable Adrian Hanstock said officers who arrived on the scene shortly afterward "were met with a complex and challenging situation."

