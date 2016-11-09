Story highlights Five people are dead in the tram derailment, British Transport Police said

More than 50 people need hospital treatment

London (CNN) Five people have been killed in a tram accident in south London, British Transport Police said Wednesday.

More than 50 people have been taken to hospital with injuries after the tram derailed in the Croydon area.

Investigations are ongoing as to the cause of the derailment and one person has been arrested.

The tram derailed soon after 6 a.m. (1 a.m. ET) Wednesday near the Sandilands stop, east of Croydon town center, the British Transport Police statement said.

Police officers seen near the site of a tram derailment in Croydon on Wednesday.

Croydon is a large town in south London that is home to around 38,000 people.

Read More