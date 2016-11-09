Breaking News

Will Russia roll out the red carpet for President Trump?

By Matthew Chance, CNN

Updated 1:32 PM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US russia trump putin relations orig_00001404
US russia trump putin relations orig_00001404

    JUST WATCHED

    What's next for US and Russia?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What's next for US and Russia? 01:28

Story highlights

  • Trump victory sparks jubilation in Russia's parliament, the State Duma
  • Businessman's election could spark new relationship between two nations

Moscow (CNN)This is a pivotal moment in Russia's rocky relationship with the United States.

For years, Moscow and Washington have been at each other's throats over issues ranging from Syria to Ukraine, economic sanctions to allegations of hacking and political meddling.
    But with President-elect Donald Trump, and his apparent willingness to cut deals with Russia, comes a new hope for the Kremlin.
    See Putin weigh in on Trump election win
    See Putin weigh in on Trump election win

      JUST WATCHED

      See Putin weigh in on Trump election win

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    See Putin weigh in on Trump election win 02:08
    "We have heard his electoral slogans when he was still a candidate," Vladimir Putin, Russia's strongman president, told a gathering of ambassadors in Moscow shortly after Trump's victory.
    "Russia is ready and wants to restore a fully-fledged relationship with the United States," he added.
    Read More

    'Euphoric'

    In Russia's parliament, the State Duma, the reaction was euphoric. Deputies, all loyal to the Kremlin, erupted in applause as news of the shock election result came in.
    Russia's carefully-controlled state media was gushing in its praise.
    Slovenians toast Donald Trump&#39;s victory in Sevnica, the hometown of Trump&#39;s wife, Melania, during a broadcast of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/09/politics/donald-trump-acceptance-speech/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his acceptance speech&lt;/a&gt; on Wednesday, November 9. Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and will become the 45th president of the United States.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    Slovenians toast Donald Trump's victory in Sevnica, the hometown of Trump's wife, Melania, during a broadcast of his acceptance speech on Wednesday, November 9. Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and will become the 45th president of the United States.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 19
    The U.S. dollar exchange rate is seen on the board of a bank in Mexico City on November 9. The dollar tumbled against the yen and euro while the Mexican peso &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/11/09/investing/mexican-peso-trump-us-election/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fell off a cliff&lt;/a&gt; as polling results pointed to a strong showing by Trump.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    The U.S. dollar exchange rate is seen on the board of a bank in Mexico City on November 9. The dollar tumbled against the yen and euro while the Mexican peso fell off a cliff as polling results pointed to a strong showing by Trump.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 19
    Taxi driver Uljan Kolgjegja holds a flare as he celebrates Trump&#39;s victory in Tirana, Albania, on November 9.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    Taxi driver Uljan Kolgjegja holds a flare as he celebrates Trump's victory in Tirana, Albania, on November 9.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 19
    Bethany Hindmarsh, an environmental activist attending the COP22 Climate Conference in Marrakesh, Morocco, reacts during a protest against Trump on November 9. News of Trump&#39;s win has alarmed environmentalists and climate scientists concerned that a Trump presidency could mean the United States pulls out of an international climate deal.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    Bethany Hindmarsh, an environmental activist attending the COP22 Climate Conference in Marrakesh, Morocco, reacts during a protest against Trump on November 9. News of Trump's win has alarmed environmentalists and climate scientists concerned that a Trump presidency could mean the United States pulls out of an international climate deal.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 19
    Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, left, toasts in front of a TV screening Trump&#39;s acceptance speech on November 9.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, left, toasts in front of a TV screening Trump's acceptance speech on November 9.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 19
    A stock trader at ETX Capital in London gestures to a screen showing the S&amp;amp;P 500 Index on November 9. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/11/08/investing/global-markets-stocks-trump-clinton-us-presidential-election/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Global stock markets dropped&lt;/a&gt; as Trump&#39;s victory became more likely on Election Day.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    A stock trader at ETX Capital in London gestures to a screen showing the S&P 500 Index on November 9. Global stock markets dropped as Trump's victory became more likely on Election Day.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 19
    An expatriate Democratic supporter weeps in a restaurant in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as the election is called in Trump&#39;s favor on November 9.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    An expatriate Democratic supporter weeps in a restaurant in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as the election is called in Trump's favor on November 9.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 19
    Iraqi troops view Trump&#39;s acceptance speech in a house in Arbid, on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq, on November 9. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated Trump on his win and said he hoped for continued support in the war on ISIS.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    Iraqi troops view Trump's acceptance speech in a house in Arbid, on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq, on November 9. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated Trump on his win and said he hoped for continued support in the war on ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 19
    People react to Trump&#39;s victory at the US Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, on November 9.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    People react to Trump's victory at the US Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, on November 9.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 19
    Clinton supporters watch the incoming results at a cafe in Beijing on November 9.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    Clinton supporters watch the incoming results at a cafe in Beijing on November 9.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 19
    A man reads a newspaper proclaiming Trump&#39;s victory in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on November 9.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    A man reads a newspaper proclaiming Trump's victory in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on November 9.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 19
    People attending an election event in The Hague, Netherlands, react as Trump is declared the winner on November 9.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    People attending an election event in The Hague, Netherlands, react as Trump is declared the winner on November 9.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 19
    Debris burns in the street during a protest that took place in Oakland, California, after news of Trump&#39;s victory.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    Debris burns in the street during a protest that took place in Oakland, California, after news of Trump's victory.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 19
    A stock ticker at the Athens Stock Exchange scrolls above a TV screen showing Trump on November 9.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    A stock ticker at the Athens Stock Exchange scrolls above a TV screen showing Trump on November 9.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 19
    People celebrate Trump&#39;s win during a victory party at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    People celebrate Trump's win during a victory party at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 19
    Two men in Gaza watch coverage of the election on November 9.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    Two men in Gaza watch coverage of the election on November 9.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 19
    A trader from ETX Capital reacts in London following the election result.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    A trader from ETX Capital reacts in London following the election result.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 19
    Trump and Clinton supporters clash in New York&#39;s Times Square after Trump&#39;s victory was declared on November 9.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    Trump and Clinton supporters clash in New York's Times Square after Trump's victory was declared on November 9.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 19
    Protesters from Avaaz, a global civic movement, display a sign protesting bigotry outside the White House on Tuesday, November 8.
    Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
    Protesters from Avaaz, a global civic movement, display a sign protesting bigotry outside the White House on Tuesday, November 8.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 19
    08 trump victory world reacts 110934 trump victory world reacts33 trump victory world reacts18 trump victory world reacts 110917 trump victory world reacts 1109 RESTRICTED26 trump victory world reacts 110912 trump victory world reacts 110930 trump victory world reacts 110907 trump victory world reacts 110923 trump victory world reacts 110931 trump victory world reacts 110929 trump victory world reacts 1109 RESTRICTED22 trump victory world reacts 110924 trump victory world reacts 110901 trump victory world reacts 110920 trump victory world reacts 1109 RESTRICTED10 trump victory world reacts 110902 trump victory world reacts 110932 trump victory world reacts 1109
    Trump was always their preferred candidate, although analysts say that was probably just as much to do with a bitter animosity towards Hillary Clinton, who is often portrayed by Moscow as a raving anti-Russian warmonger.
    Read: Can Trump avoid direct conflict with Russia?
    So what does Russia expect from the Trump presidency?
    "Trump is a practical man," said Sergei Glazyev, a Russian presidential aide. "He will lift sanctions on Russia."
    US sanctions were imposed after Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

    'Rift'

    During his election campaign, Trump suggested he would consider recognizing Russian sovereignty over the strategic Black Sea peninsula.
    There are Kremlin expectations regarding Syria too, where its forces are backing President Bashar al-Assad in a brutal civil war.
    Obama: Trump&#39;s flattery of Putin is unprecedented
    Obama: Trump's flattery of Putin is unprecedented

      JUST WATCHED

      Obama: Trump's flattery of Putin is unprecedented

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Obama: Trump's flattery of Putin is unprecedented 01:12
    Hillary Clinton voiced support for enforcing no-fly zones to protect civilians there from attack, risking direct confrontation between US and Russian forces.
    Trump, in contrast, spoke of joining with Russia to eliminate groups in Syria like ISIS.
    Read: What does Russia actually want in Syria?
    But healing the rift between the two former Cold War rivals won't be easy or quick.
    A Kremlin spokesman told CNN it would be "silly" to expect the strained relationship to improve overnight.

    'Bromance'

    However, the apparent high regard in which Putin and Trump hold each other might help.
    The Russian leader has praised Trump as a "bright" and "colorful" figure, and Trump returned the compliment, calling Putin a "strong" leader.
    The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar is now on sale, featuring photographs and several quotes from the Russian President. &quot;The whole year with the President of Russia!&quot; the caption reads.
    Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar
    The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar is now on sale, featuring photographs and several quotes from the Russian President. "The whole year with the President of Russia!" the caption reads.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 14
    January -- &quot;I wish Orthodox Christians at Christmas happiness, peace, success in good deeds and their endeavors. This holiday puts us in a joyful mood and evokes the brightest feelings and thoughts!&quot;
    Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar
    January -- "I wish Orthodox Christians at Christmas happiness, peace, success in good deeds and their endeavors. This holiday puts us in a joyful mood and evokes the brightest feelings and thoughts!"
    Hide Caption
    2 of 14
    February -- &quot;It is especially important for parents to devote their whole life to their children, to give their child a part of their soul.&quot;
    Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar
    February -- "It is especially important for parents to devote their whole life to their children, to give their child a part of their soul."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 14
    March -- &quot;Me and pussy liked each other instantly. I love animals and they evidently feel this too!&quot;
    Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar
    March -- "Me and pussy liked each other instantly. I love animals and they evidently feel this too!"
    Hide Caption
    4 of 14
    April -- &quot;I spent the day walking. I walked almost nine kilometers in the mountains, everything is still hurting!&quot;
    Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar
    April -- "I spent the day walking. I walked almost nine kilometers in the mountains, everything is still hurting!"
    Hide Caption
    5 of 14
    May -- &quot;Our common duty is to cherish the holy memory of the fallen during the Great Patriotic War and to take care, in every possible way, of the surviving veterans.&quot;
    Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar
    May -- "Our common duty is to cherish the holy memory of the fallen during the Great Patriotic War and to take care, in every possible way, of the surviving veterans."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 14
    June -- &quot;Going on holiday in Russia should be comfortable, interesting and not expensive!&quot;
    Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar
    June -- "Going on holiday in Russia should be comfortable, interesting and not expensive!"
    Hide Caption
    7 of 14
    July -- &quot;Mankind will be interested to know that we have such riches! I think people will come from all over the world!&quot;
    Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar
    July -- "Mankind will be interested to know that we have such riches! I think people will come from all over the world!"
    Hide Caption
    8 of 14
    August -- &quot;Without bread it is impossible to live. It is correct to say -- bread is the staff of life. That&#39;s how it was, that&#39;s how it is and that&#39;s how it probably will always be.&quot;
    Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar
    August -- "Without bread it is impossible to live. It is correct to say -- bread is the staff of life. That's how it was, that's how it is and that's how it probably will always be."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 14
    September -- &quot;The feeling is very interesting and the adrenaline is pumping! The birds followed from the left and the right, they are very beautiful!&quot;
    Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar
    September -- "The feeling is very interesting and the adrenaline is pumping! The birds followed from the left and the right, they are very beautiful!"
    Hide Caption
    10 of 14
    October -- &quot;To inspire people to love Russia ... in this sentence lies the desire to discover the beauty, the diversity and originality and show it to Russian society and the whole world!&quot;
    Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar
    October -- "To inspire people to love Russia ... in this sentence lies the desire to discover the beauty, the diversity and originality and show it to Russian society and the whole world!"
    Hide Caption
    11 of 14
    November -- &quot;The challenge is, having multiplied the economic forces of the country, to create an army which is capable of securing Russia&#39;s sovereignty, respect for partners and lasting peace.&quot;
    Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar
    November -- "The challenge is, having multiplied the economic forces of the country, to create an army which is capable of securing Russia's sovereignty, respect for partners and lasting peace."
    Hide Caption
    12 of 14
    December -- &quot;Dear friends! We will soon welcome New Year. The approach of this wonderful moment between the past and future is familiar to us from childhood. We await it with joy, hope and excitement!&quot;
    Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar
    December -- "Dear friends! We will soon welcome New Year. The approach of this wonderful moment between the past and future is familiar to us from childhood. We await it with joy, hope and excitement!"
    Hide Caption
    13 of 14
    Back page -- &quot;Russia is a peace-loving and self-sufficient country. We do not need any foreign territory or someone else&#39;s natural wealth. But if there is a threat we are ready to use our weapons to ensure our safety.&quot;
    Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar
    Back page -- "Russia is a peace-loving and self-sufficient country. We do not need any foreign territory or someone else's natural wealth. But if there is a threat we are ready to use our weapons to ensure our safety."
    Hide Caption
    14 of 14
    01_Putin Calendar 2017_Putin cover02_Putin Calendar 2017_Putin jan03_Putin Calendar 2017_Putin feb04_Putin Calendar 2017_Putin march05_Putin Calendar 2017_Putin April06_Putin Calendar 2017_Putin may07_Putin Calendar 2017_Putin june08_Putin Calendar 2017_Putin july09_Putin Calendar 2017_Putin august10_Putin Calendar 2017_Putin september11_Putin Calendar 2017_Putin October12_Putin Calendar 2017_Putin November13_Putin Calendar 2017_Putin december14_Putin Calendar 2017_Putin end
    The so-called "bromance" between the two became a major issue in the US presidential campaign, with Clinton accusing Trump of being a Kremlin "puppet."
    But what was a liability during the campaign may yet prove an asset in office.
    Back in 2009, the then US Secretary of State Clinton attempted to reset Washington's tetchy relationship with Moscow.
    It is possible that the incoming President Trump, with his apparently sympathetic stance, may succeed in Russia where she failed.
    What's your biggest priority for President-elect Trump? Take our quiz and let us know.