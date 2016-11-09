Story highlights Trump victory sparks jubilation in Russia's parliament, the State Duma

Businessman's election could spark new relationship between two nations

Moscow (CNN) This is a pivotal moment in Russia's rocky relationship with the United States.

For years, Moscow and Washington have been at each other's throats over issues ranging from Syria to Ukraine, economic sanctions to allegations of hacking and political meddling.

But with President-elect Donald Trump, and his apparent willingness to cut deals with Russia, comes a new hope for the Kremlin.

"We have heard his electoral slogans when he was still a candidate," Vladimir Putin, Russia's strongman president, told a gathering of ambassadors in Moscow shortly after Trump's victory.

"Russia is ready and wants to restore a fully-fledged relationship with the United States," he added.

