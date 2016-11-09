Story highlights Hollywood reacted to Donald Trump's win with calls for unity

"This is not a defeat. It is a call to arms," wrote Bradley Whitford

(CNN) Hollywood started Election Day boasting about going to the polls and posting selfies with their voting stickers on social media. About 12 hours later, the tone changed drastically.

As election results rolled in and reflected a strong showing for Republican candidate Donald Trump, celebrities -- particularly those who were #withher -- went from being fired up to frustrated.

"We fight on. For equality. For inclusion. For opportunity. For justice. For science," wrote "West Wing" cast member Bradley Whitford, who campaigned for Clinton. "This is not a defeat. It is a call to arms."

Whitford tweeted in the early morning hours on Wednesday, at a time when Trump had 257 electoral college votes and an edge in the remaining battleground states, including Michigan and Minnesota. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had 215 electoral college votes.