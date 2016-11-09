Return of Dumbledore thrills 'Potter' fans

Story highlights Director has reportedly confirmed news

There's a hunt on for an actor to play the role

(CNN) "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" hasn't even hit theaters yet and already there is reason to be excited about its sequel.

According to Screen Rant , director David Yates has announced that the beloved "Harry Potter" character Dumbledore will appear in the second "Beasts" film.

"In the second movie Dumbledore comes back," he said. "He's got a couple of good scenes with Newt... We're discussing who would play Dumbledore, any suggestions would be good."

"Fantastic Beasts" is based on a novel by J. K. Rowling and set in the "Potter" universe.

The new film will star Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, battling dark forces in 1926 New York.

Read More