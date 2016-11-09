(CNN) Celebrities took to Twitter late Tuesday night to celebrate the passage of California's Proposition 64, which allows all state residents who are 21 and older to possess, transport and buy up to an ounce of marijuana for recreational purposes.

The rapper Snoop Dogg tweeted: "We just legalized marijuana in Cali. #smokeweedeveryday."

We just legalized marijuana in Cali. #smokeweedeveryday 🍁💨 — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 9, 2016

Director Morgan Spurlock tweeted: "America -- look at this way ... no matter who wins, at least we can all go to California to smoke weed together."

America - look at this way ... no matter who wins, at least we can all go to California to smoke weed together. — Morgan Spurlock (@MorganSpurlock) November 9, 2016

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna tweeted: "I'm going to find the gophers and smoke a lot of pot and go into the Xanax Smoothie food truck business."