Celebs congratulate Donald Trump

(CNN) While some celebrities shared their disappointment with the results of Tuesday's presidential election, not everyone in Hollywood was unhappy.

A few celebrities tweeted their congrats to President-elect Donald Trump.

Actor Stephen Baldwin tweeted, "God is moving ..... & America is speaking !! PTL" before Trump was declared the winner.

He later tweeted, "Soon the REAL work begins ... to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain ! Proud to have been a part of such amazing history !! @realDonaldTrump."

Rocker Ted Nugent, who campaigned for Trump in Michigan, tweeted Wednesday morning, "When in doubt I whip it out I got me a rockNroll band itsa free for all!" as his followers celebrated the win.

Actress Kirstie Alley tweeted, "CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT TRUMP! @realDonaldTrump against all odds ..against the establishment and even against most from the GOP..U did it!"

Former "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault has been extremely visible for Trump during the campaign. She offered her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the campaign Tuesday night via Periscope.