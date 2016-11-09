Story highlights Pitt attended a private screening of "Moonlight"

He has not been seen publicly since September

(CNN) Brad Pitt made his first public appearance Tuesday since splitting with Angelina Jolie.

The actor attended a private screening of the critically acclaimed film "Moonlight" in Los Angeles. Pitt posed for a picture at the event with his long-time friend, Julia Roberts.

Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt at private screening MOONLIGHT, November 7 💘 pic.twitter.com/zi0FcWyKTS — best of julia (@bestofjroberts) November 9, 2016

Pitt's Plan B is one of the production companies behind "Moonlight."

He has been off the scene since Jolie filed for divorce in September.

Jolie's camp recently released a statement saying the couple's six children will remain in her custody, for now.

Read More