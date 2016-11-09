Story highlights
- Pitt attended a private screening of "Moonlight"
- He has not been seen publicly since September
(CNN)Brad Pitt made his first public appearance Tuesday since splitting with Angelina Jolie.
The actor attended a private screening of the critically acclaimed film "Moonlight" in Los Angeles. Pitt posed for a picture at the event with his long-time friend, Julia Roberts.
Pitt's Plan B is one of the production companies behind "Moonlight."
He has been off the scene since Jolie filed for divorce in September.
Jolie's camp recently released a statement saying the couple's six children will remain in her custody, for now.
"We can confirm that childcare professionals have encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides over a week ago," read a statement from Jolie's camp issued to CNN Monday. "In accordance with this agreement, the six children will stay in their mother's custody, and the children will continue therapeutic visits with their father. This has been determined by childcare professionals to be in the children's best interest."
Pitt's side said no formal, permanent custody agreement has been agreed to yet.