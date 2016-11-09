Story highlights
- Brad Pitt has been cleared of accusations of child abuse
- The allegations stemmed from a September incident with one of his children
(CNN)Actor Brad Pitt has been cleared of wrongdoing by officials after a child abuse investigation.
A source familiar with the situation told CNN on Wednesday that Pitt has been cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) in its investigation of an alleged incident of abuse involving Pitt and one of his children.
The accusation stemmed from an incident on a private plane in September -- occurring one day before Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt after two years of marriage.
At the time, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN that Pitt was "taking this very seriously" and had cooperated with authorities.
When reached via e-mail by CNN, a DCFS spokesperson declined to comment on the case citing confidentiality laws.
The conclusion of the investigation comes one day after Pitt made his first public appearance since he and Jolie announced their split.
Jolie is seeking sole physical custody of the couple's six children -- Maddox, 15; Pax, 12; Zahara, 11; Shiloh, 10; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 -- meaning the children would live with her and Pitt would be allowed visits.
Last week, Pitt filed a request for joint custody.
Both Jolie and Pitt are currently following an agreement in which the children stay in their mother's custody and have "therapeutic visits" with their father, according to Jolie's representatives.