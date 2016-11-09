Story highlights Brad Pitt has been cleared of accusations of child abuse

The allegations stemmed from a September incident with one of his children

(CNN) Actor Brad Pitt has been cleared of wrongdoing by officials after a child abuse investigation.

A source familiar with the situation told CNN on Wednesday that Pitt has been cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) in its investigation of an alleged incident of abuse involving Pitt and one of his children.

The accusation stemmed from an incident on a private plane in September -- occurring one day before Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt after two years of marriage.

At the time, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN that Pitt was "taking this very seriously" and had cooperated with authorities.

When reached via e-mail by CNN, a DCFS spokesperson declined to comment on the case citing confidentiality laws.

