Alec Baldwin on Trump's win

He tweeted from his two Twitter accounts

(CNN) The man who has been satirically portraying Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" weighed in Wednesday on Trump becoming the president-elect.

Alec Baldwin used his Twitter accounts to share his thoughts about the election. Late Tuesday, he retweeted two @ABFoundation tweets which said, "I was taught in college that Americans choose their President like they choose laundry soap, w a knee-jerk brand loyalty devoid of reason" and "One thing that is changed forever in this country is the meaning of the word "Christian" as it applies to politics."

On his @ABFoundation account he tweeted "The billionaire Republican businessman is close to winning the race and world markets are crashing. He's all yours, America. He's all yours."

The actor, who has quit social media before and has been known to be volatile online, has two Twitter accounts.

