Breaking News

Want to read your dog's mind? Japan's boom in weird wearable tech

by Kate Springer, CNN

Updated 8:30 PM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Designed to help people better understand their pets, Inupathy measures a dog&#39;s heart rate and pulse variations to determine how it&#39;s feeling. Starting from US$149 for Indiegogo supporters, the harness is covered in LED lights that change color to reflect a dog&#39;s mood. It glows blue when a dog is calm, red when excited, bright white when focused, and shows a rainbow display when the pooch is happy. The data is stored online so an owner can review trends.
Photos: Japan's wild world of wearable tech
InupathyDesigned to help people better understand their pets, Inupathy measures a dog's heart rate and pulse variations to determine how it's feeling. Starting from US$149 for Indiegogo supporters, the harness is covered in LED lights that change color to reflect a dog's mood. It glows blue when a dog is calm, red when excited, bright white when focused, and shows a rainbow display when the pooch is happy. The data is stored online so an owner can review trends.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
CEO Joji Yamaguchi was inspired by his Corgi, Akane, who was a nervous puppy. The biologist developed a system to monitor the dog&#39;s heart rate and track the dog&#39;s reactions to stimulus such as food, games, people and toys.
Photos: Japan's wild world of wearable tech
InupathyCEO Joji Yamaguchi was inspired by his Corgi, Akane, who was a nervous puppy. The biologist developed a system to monitor the dog's heart rate and track the dog's reactions to stimulus such as food, games, people and toys.
Hide Caption
2 of 16
Japan&#39;s Wearable Tech Expo has featured all kinds of bizarre gadgets, such as Yamaha&#39;s special gloves designed for piano players. Equipped with 12 motion sensors, the gloves record the motion of your hands so users can analyze performances later.
Photos: Japan's wild world of wearable tech
Yamaha's piano glovesJapan's Wearable Tech Expo has featured all kinds of bizarre gadgets, such as Yamaha's special gloves designed for piano players. Equipped with 12 motion sensors, the gloves record the motion of your hands so users can analyze performances later.
Hide Caption
3 of 16
Exhibited at Tokyo&#39;s Wearable Tech Expo in 2015, Anicall&#39;s collars aim to track movement, health and emotional information so owners can better monitor their pet&#39;s well-being. Equipped with motion, temperature and air pressure sensors, the collars sync up with the owner&#39;s smart phone.
Photos: Japan's wild world of wearable tech
Anicall's cat collarsExhibited at Tokyo's Wearable Tech Expo in 2015, Anicall's collars aim to track movement, health and emotional information so owners can better monitor their pet's well-being. Equipped with motion, temperature and air pressure sensors, the collars sync up with the owner's smart phone.
Hide Caption
4 of 16
Attach Bird to your finger to project screens onto a wall or TV with the flick of a digit. It can control devices at home, and allows users to collaborate with other Bird wearers using gesture and voice controls. It costs $499.
Photos: Japan's wild world of wearable tech
BirdAttach Bird to your finger to project screens onto a wall or TV with the flick of a digit. It can control devices at home, and allows users to collaborate with other Bird wearers using gesture and voice controls. It costs $499.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
As well as laptops and mobile devices, Bird works with coffee machine, lights, and air-conditioning units.
Photos: Japan's wild world of wearable tech
BirdAs well as laptops and mobile devices, Bird works with coffee machine, lights, and air-conditioning units.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
While aimed at the medical community, Archelis is a wearable chair that can be used by anyone who spends all day on their feet. It&#39;s designed to support pressure points in the back, feet and legs without limiting range of motion.
Photos: Japan's wild world of wearable tech
ArchelisWhile aimed at the medical community, Archelis is a wearable chair that can be used by anyone who spends all day on their feet. It's designed to support pressure points in the back, feet and legs without limiting range of motion.
Hide Caption
7 of 16
Archelis almost resembles a leg brace, but instead of using stiff metal it is made of flexible carbon sheets that wrap around the body to provide support. Prices are not yet available.
Photos: Japan's wild world of wearable tech
ArchelisArchelis almost resembles a leg brace, but instead of using stiff metal it is made of flexible carbon sheets that wrap around the body to provide support. Prices are not yet available.
Hide Caption
8 of 16
Nissan recently debuted a fleet of self-driving chairs for those who are too lazy to stand while they queue. Each ProPilot Chair has a sensor to detect when objects around them move, to prevent any collisions. In 2017, the chairs will be trialled in front of select restaurants in Japan.
Photos: Japan's wild world of wearable tech
ProPilot ChairNissan recently debuted a fleet of self-driving chairs for those who are too lazy to stand while they queue. Each ProPilot Chair has a sensor to detect when objects around them move, to prevent any collisions. In 2017, the chairs will be trialled in front of select restaurants in Japan.
Hide Caption
9 of 16
The Telepathy Walker is a navigation device that hopes to succeed where Google Glass failed. The glasses incorporate augmented reality games, real-time translation, image sharing, GPS, and voice commands. It costs $699 each.
Photos: Japan's wild world of wearable tech
Telepathy WalkerThe Telepathy Walker is a navigation device that hopes to succeed where Google Glass failed. The glasses incorporate augmented reality games, real-time translation, image sharing, GPS, and voice commands. It costs $699 each.
Hide Caption
10 of 16
The soles of Orphe smart shoes ($399) feature nearly 100 LED lights and motion sensors. Aimed at dancers and performers, the wearer can create patterns by moving their feet.
Photos: Japan's wild world of wearable tech
OrpheThe soles of Orphe smart shoes ($399) feature nearly 100 LED lights and motion sensors. Aimed at dancers and performers, the wearer can create patterns by moving their feet.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
The Orphe app enables users to control the color of the LED lights. Designed by No New Folk Studio, in Japan, the shoes&#39; motion data and light patterns can be shared with others online.
Photos: Japan's wild world of wearable tech
OrpheThe Orphe app enables users to control the color of the LED lights. Designed by No New Folk Studio, in Japan, the shoes' motion data and light patterns can be shared with others online.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
The Moff bracelet for kids combines activity tracking and gaming. Costing $54,99, the colorful device uses a gyroscope, acceleration sensor and Bluetooth to recognize motion and encourage kids to get up and move. The wristband works with several apps that engage children.
Photos: Japan's wild world of wearable tech
MoffThe Moff bracelet for kids combines activity tracking and gaming. Costing $54,99, the colorful device uses a gyroscope, acceleration sensor and Bluetooth to recognize motion and encourage kids to get up and move. The wristband works with several apps that engage children.
Hide Caption
13 of 16
The Moff app tracks all kinds of data including calories burned, range of motion, balance, rhythm, and more. Bluetooth connections enable kids to air drum, cook, play tennis, or practice kickboxing together -- and compare their results.
Photos: Japan's wild world of wearable tech
MoffThe Moff app tracks all kinds of data including calories burned, range of motion, balance, rhythm, and more. Bluetooth connections enable kids to air drum, cook, play tennis, or practice kickboxing together -- and compare their results.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
Using embedded micro speakers and customizable LED lights, Fun&#39;iki Ambient Glasses (from $266) link up to your smart phone to alert you to emails, messages, scheduled events, stocks, and weather. When a user receives a notification, the sounds and colors emitted by the glasses help wearer decide whether or not they need to reach for their phone.
Photos: Japan's wild world of wearable tech
Fun'iki Ambient GlassesUsing embedded micro speakers and customizable LED lights, Fun'iki Ambient Glasses (from $266) link up to your smart phone to alert you to emails, messages, scheduled events, stocks, and weather. When a user receives a notification, the sounds and colors emitted by the glasses help wearer decide whether or not they need to reach for their phone.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
The glasses come with six LED lights, ambient light sensors to adjust intensity, Bluetooth, and an accelerometer, which measures the movement of the body.
Photos: Japan's wild world of wearable tech
Fun'iki Ambient GlassesThe glasses come with six LED lights, ambient light sensors to adjust intensity, Bluetooth, and an accelerometer, which measures the movement of the body.
Hide Caption
16 of 16
Inupathy wearable tech japanInupathy wearable tech japanon japan wearable tech pianoon japan wearable tech Anicall BIRD MUVBIRD MUV 3Archelis Operating RoomArchelis Surgery 2Nissan ProPilot Chairtelepathy walker wearable techOrphe Smart ShoesOrphe Shoes AppMoff Kids BandMoff Kids CookingFun&#39;iki Ambient GlassesFUN&#39;IKI Glasses Design

Story highlights

  • Japan's innovative wearable devices includes Archelis, a "standing" chair designed for surgeons.
  • Tokyo's first Wearable Tech Expo debuted in 2015 and was largest in the world.
  • Japan's wearable tech market is predicted to grow from 530,000 in 2013 to 13.1 million units in 2017.

(CNN)What do Discman, Tamagotchi, and Game Boy have in common?

They're all landmark Japanese inventions from the 80s and 90s, symbols of an era when the Asian nation was a world leader in tech innovation.
    But with the rise of Silicon Valley, and American tech giants such as Google and Apple, has seen Japan produce less era-defining tech over the past two decades.
    That, says Professor Masahiko Tsukamoto, of Kobe University's Graduate School of Engineering, is about to change thanks to a new generation of young entrepreneurs, an uptick in international collaborations, and new partnerships with university scientists.
    Japan's focus this time around is not on smart phones or gaming, but wearable chairs, smart glasses and dog communication devices.
    Read More
    In short, wacky wearable tech.

    Wearable tech in Japan

    In 2013, Japan sold 530,000 units of wearable tech devices, according to Yano Research Institute.
    That figure is predicted to leapfrog to 13.1 million units in 2017.
    Geek chic: Wearable technology is the passport to 2015
    Photos: From geek to chic: Wearable technology for 2015 travel
    The &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/03/09/technology/mobile/apple-watch-event/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Apple Watch&lt;/a&gt;, which will be available in April, can receive phone calls and send messages like an iPhone. It can also track fitness data and even pull up emails and some apps, including CNN.
    Photos: From geek to chic: Wearable technology for 2015 travel
    Apple WatchThe Apple Watch, which will be available in April, can receive phone calls and send messages like an iPhone. It can also track fitness data and even pull up emails and some apps, including CNN.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 7
    Google Glass is an augmented-reality headset that can take photos and videos, provide navigation and keep track of reservations and bookings.
    Photos: From geek to chic: Wearable technology for 2015 travel
    Google GlassGoogle Glass is an augmented-reality headset that can take photos and videos, provide navigation and keep track of reservations and bookings.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 7
    Wear this shirt, and information tracking your activity, breathing and cardiac rates is streamed to your smartphone and tablet via Bluetooth.
    Photos: From geek to chic: Wearable technology for 2015 travel
    Ralph Lauren Polo Tech ShirtWear this shirt, and information tracking your activity, breathing and cardiac rates is streamed to your smartphone and tablet via Bluetooth.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 7
    Developed as the world&#39;s first smart earplugs, Hush claims to filter unwelcome sounds while allowing important phone calls and alarms to intrude.
    Photos: From geek to chic: Wearable technology for 2015 travel
    Hush smart earplugsDeveloped as the world's first smart earplugs, Hush claims to filter unwelcome sounds while allowing important phone calls and alarms to intrude.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 7
    The 1Voice beanie is a warm, wireless way to listen to music. Bluetooth headphones built into the knit hat stream music from your device.
    Photos: From geek to chic: Wearable technology for 2015 travel
    1Voice beanieThe 1Voice beanie is a warm, wireless way to listen to music. Bluetooth headphones built into the knit hat stream music from your device.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 7
    Yelp Monocle overlays the real-world view through your mobile device&#39;s camera with labeled restaurants, shops, bars, landmarks and attractions.
    Photos: From geek to chic: Wearable technology for 2015 travel
    Yelp Monocle augmented reality appsYelp Monocle overlays the real-world view through your mobile device's camera with labeled restaurants, shops, bars, landmarks and attractions.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 7
    Next year will see more apps like Flight Tonight and Hotel Tonight, which minimize planning and make it faster and easier to travel on a whim.
    Photos: From geek to chic: Wearable technology for 2015 travel
    Flight Tonight: Last-minute bookingsNext year will see more apps like Flight Tonight and Hotel Tonight, which minimize planning and make it faster and easier to travel on a whim.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 7
    wearable tech apple watchSkyscanner future of travel Google glasswearable tech RL polowearable tech hush earplugswearable tech 1V beanietravel tech yelp monocletravel tech flight tonight app
    Perhaps the best indication of the boom in this industry was the introduction of Tokyo's first Wearable Tech Expo in 2015 -- at launch, it was the largest wearable tech fair in the world with 103 exhibitors.
    It has featured electronic kimonos, cat communication devices, and electronic gloves to record a pianist's finger work.
    At the next show, from January 18 to 20, 2017, the organizers expect more than 200 exhibitors and 19,000 visitors.
    "With better functionality, lighter components and smaller designs, wearing devices is now no longer a fantasy," says show director Yuhi Maezono. "Wearables are gathering attention as the next big growth market."

    The dog whisperer

    Inupathy is a dog harness slated to launch at the end of this year that will allow pet owners to communicate with their dogs.
    As well as a heart monitor, the harness features noise-canceling technology which can isolate the animal's heartbeat and track its reactions to stimulus, such as food, games, people and toys.
    With this data, the harness assesses a dog's mood and changes color to inform the owners.
    Equipped with six LED lights, the collar glows blue to show calm, red for excitement, and displays a rainbow theme for happiness.
    Joji Yamaguchi, CEO of Inupathy, was inspired by his Corgi, Akane, who was a nervous puppy. To better understand the dog's anxiety, the biologist developed Inupathy to monitor his heart rate.
    How do dogs process language? Scientists scan their brains to find out
    Photos: How do dogs process language? Scientists scan their brains to find out
    The dogs who participated in a MRI study about language processing, listen attentively to their trainer, Márta Gácsi.
    Photos: How do dogs process language? Scientists scan their brains to find out
    The dogs who participated in a MRI study about language processing, listen attentively to their trainer, Márta Gácsi.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    Two dogs participate in a MRI training session, in which they learn how to remain still while in the machine.
    Photos: How do dogs process language? Scientists scan their brains to find out
    Two dogs participate in a MRI training session, in which they learn how to remain still while in the machine.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    The trained dogs sit around the MRI scanner and listen to their trainer.
    Photos: How do dogs process language? Scientists scan their brains to find out
    The trained dogs sit around the MRI scanner and listen to their trainer.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    A dog waits to be measured in the MRI machine as part of the study. The dog can pull out of the machine at any time.
    Photos: How do dogs process language? Scientists scan their brains to find out
    A dog waits to be measured in the MRI machine as part of the study. The dog can pull out of the machine at any time.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    A dog, named Barack, is lying on the MRI scanner bed during the study.
    Photos: How do dogs process language? Scientists scan their brains to find out
    A dog, named Barack, is lying on the MRI scanner bed during the study.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    Researchers Attila Andics (on left) and Anna Gábor (on right) sit with the dog, Barack, during the study.
    Photos: How do dogs process language? Scientists scan their brains to find out
    Researchers Attila Andics (on left) and Anna Gábor (on right) sit with the dog, Barack, during the study.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    Anna Gábor (on left), Attila Andics, and Márta Gácsi (on right) -- all researchers at Eötvös Loránd University -- work around the MRI scanner during the study.
    Photos: How do dogs process language? Scientists scan their brains to find out
    Anna Gábor (on left), Attila Andics, and Márta Gácsi (on right) -- all researchers at Eötvös Loránd University -- work around the MRI scanner during the study.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    Barack&#39;s proud owner gives him praise after he completes a successful brain scanning session.
    Photos: How do dogs process language? Scientists scan their brains to find out
    Barack's proud owner gives him praise after he completes a successful brain scanning session.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    Ferenczy_005Ferenczy_003Kubinyi_013Kubinyi_005Kubinyi_018Kubinyi_032Vilja&amp;Vanda Molnár_002Kubinyi_029
    "I always felt like I couldn't understand Akane very well and I wanted to get be closer to him," says Yamaguchi.
    "Buddhism and old Japanese religion says every animals, plants, and even rocks have spirit inside. It's stressful when you can't solve problems that are upsetting them."
    Yamaguchi expects wearable wellness tracking will have applications for humans, too.
    "Personalization, of artificial intelligence will be a game-changer," says Yamaguchi.
    "For instance, if you show a certain behavior before you start feeling depressed, predicting your depression from that behavior is extremely valuable for an individual. An AI that works personally for you will eventually make this possible."

    A real life-saver

    Archelis -- a wearable chair launched in Japan this year -- is also creating a buzz internationally.
    A collaboration between Nitto mold factory, Chiba University, Japan Polymer Technology and Hiroaki Nishimura Design, in Japan, it was initially intended for surgeons, who need to rest their legs during long operations.
    The chair enables its wearer to effectively sit down and stand up at the same time.
    The Archelis chair.
    The Archelis chair.
    "The Archelis concept is very simple, like the simplicity of Columbus' egg," says Dr Hiroshi Kawahira, the surgeon behind the concept. "Long surgeries can result in back pain, neck pain, and knee pain -- especially for surgeons who are older."
    Made of 3D-printed panels, Archelis does not require any electrical components or batteries.
    The innovation is in the effective design: flexible carbon panels wrap around the buttocks, legs and feet to provide support and minimize pressure on joints.
    The system stabilizes the ankles and knees, so the pressure from being upright is spread evenly across the shins and thighs.
    Though the wearer appears to be standing, in fact, they are resting their back and legs while working on their feet.

    Get to the point

    Other wearables are on the smaller side.
    Measuring about 3 inches long, BIRD is essentially a modern thimble that turns your fingertip into a magic wand.
    BIRD can control up to 10 devices at a time.
    BIRD can control up to 10 devices at a time.
    Using algorithms to decode a user's intent, the device also features precise sensors that track direction, speed, and gestures.
    The technology enables users to turn any surface into a smart screen, as well as interact with other smart devices.
    Walking around at home, users can project a laptop screen onto a wall, switch on a coffee machine, read on any surface, and make online purchases with the point or swipe of a finger.
    The developers -- Israel-based MUV Interactive and Japan-based Silicon Technology -- expect BIRD to be embraced by the education and corporate sectors, thanks to its ability to create collaborative presentations.