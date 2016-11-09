Breaking News

China jails 49 over fatal Tianijin chemical warehouse blast

By Katie Hunt, CNN

Updated 8:43 PM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

Smoke rises from debris on Saturday, August 15, near a crater that was at the center of a series of explosions in northeastern China's Tianjin municipality as seen from an aerial view.
Smoke rises from debris on Saturday, August 15, near a crater that was at the center of a series of explosions in northeastern China's Tianjin municipality as seen from an aerial view.
The Donghai Road light rail terminal station in Tianjin, China, is seen covered in debris on Monday, August 17. Explosions at a chemical warehouse left more than a hundred people dead and hundreds injured. Fire officials say hazardous chemicals stored at the warehouse were ignited by fire, but the fire's cause is still being investigated.
The Donghai Road light rail terminal station in Tianjin, China, is seen covered in debris on Monday, August 17. Explosions at a chemical warehouse left more than a hundred people dead and hundreds injured. Fire officials say hazardous chemicals stored at the warehouse were ignited by fire, but the fire's cause is still being investigated.
A train with a smashed-up windscreen sits abandoned in the eerily deserted station on August 17.
A train with a smashed-up windscreen sits abandoned in the eerily deserted station on August 17.
Smoke rises as damaged cars explode on Saturday, August 15.
Smoke rises as damaged cars explode on Saturday, August 15.
Firefighters work August 15 at the site of the explosions.
Firefighters work August 15 at the site of the explosions.
Soldiers from the National Nuclear Biochemical Emergency Rescue Team launch a rescue mission August 15 at the core area of the explosion site.
Soldiers from the National Nuclear Biochemical Emergency Rescue Team launch a rescue mission August 15 at the core area of the explosion site.
Smoke rises from debris on August 15 near a crater at the center of where the explosions took place.
Smoke rises from debris on August 15 near a crater at the center of where the explosions took place.
Scattered debris is seen August 15 at the site of the explosions.
Scattered debris is seen August 15 at the site of the explosions.
Volkswagens lie burned near ruined buildings on Friday, August 14.
Volkswagens lie burned near ruined buildings on Friday, August 14.
An aerial image taken shows toxic smoke rising from debris in Tianjin, a sprawling port city of more than 13 million people about 70 miles from Beijing.
An aerial image taken shows toxic smoke rising from debris in Tianjin, a sprawling port city of more than 13 million people about 70 miles from Beijing.
Firefighters wear protective gear while working as partially pink smoke billows nearby. The environmental group Greenpeace expressed concern &quot;that certain chemicals will continue to pose a risk to the residents of Tianjin,&quot; and city residents shared similar fears on social media.
Firefighters wear protective gear while working as partially pink smoke billows nearby. The environmental group Greenpeace expressed concern "that certain chemicals will continue to pose a risk to the residents of Tianjin," and city residents shared similar fears on social media.
Rescuers are seen near the site of the blasts. A Chinese military team of nuclear and chemical were conducting investigations as pressure grew on authorities to explain the cause of the fire and the resulting cataclysmic explosions.
Rescuers are seen near the site of the blasts. A Chinese military team of nuclear and chemical were conducting investigations as pressure grew on authorities to explain the cause of the fire and the resulting cataclysmic explosions.
Smoke from the explosion billows over destroyed cars. As of 2014, Tianjin was the world's 10th-busiest container port, according to the World Shipping Council.
Smoke from the explosion billows over destroyed cars. As of 2014, Tianjin was the world's 10th-busiest container port, according to the World Shipping Council.
Residents take their belongings as they evacuate from parts of the city. Managers of the warehouse facility have provided "insufficient information" about what was stored there, a city safety official said, though it is known that sodium cyanide, a highly toxic chemical that can rapidly kill humans exposed to it, was one of the stored materials.
Residents take their belongings as they evacuate from parts of the city. Managers of the warehouse facility have provided "insufficient information" about what was stored there, a city safety official said, though it is known that sodium cyanide, a highly toxic chemical that can rapidly kill humans exposed to it, was one of the stored materials.
Three men walk out onto the streets after being treated at a hospital on Thursday, August 13.
Three men walk out onto the streets after being treated at a hospital on Thursday, August 13.
A Chinese police officer carries a man as civilians flee the area near the disaster.
A Chinese police officer carries a man as civilians flee the area near the disaster.
Fire and smoke is seen from a broken window of an apartment.
Fire and smoke is seen from a broken window of an apartment.
People walk among the crumpled remains of shipping containers. One of the explosions was estimated to be equivalent to 21 tons of TNT, or a magnitude-2.9 earthquake, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
People walk among the crumpled remains of shipping containers. One of the explosions was estimated to be equivalent to 21 tons of TNT, or a magnitude-2.9 earthquake, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang called for &quot;all-out efforts&quot; to save the injured and minimize casualties, the state-run Xinhua news outlet reported.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang called for "all-out efforts" to save the injured and minimize casualties, the state-run Xinhua news outlet reported.
Over 1,000 firefighters were called in to put out secondary fires caused by the explosions.
Over 1,000 firefighters were called in to put out secondary fires caused by the explosions.
People sleep in a classroom at a primary school used as a makeshift emergency evacuation center.
People sleep in a classroom at a primary school used as a makeshift emergency evacuation center.
A bandaged man eats in a hospital in Tianjin.
A bandaged man eats in a hospital in Tianjin.
A firefighter grimaces as he is examined for injuries. Seventeen firefighters were among the people killed, officials said.
A firefighter grimaces as he is examined for injuries. Seventeen firefighters were among the people killed, officials said.
An injured survivor is brought to a hospital following the explosion.
An injured survivor is brought to a hospital following the explosion.
Fires continued to burn near the site of the explosions in the early hours of Thursday, August 13.
Fires continued to burn near the site of the explosions in the early hours of Thursday, August 13.
A photographer captures the plume of the second, and most massive, of the series of explosions.
A photographer captures the plume of the second, and most massive, of the series of explosions.
The initial explosion erupts Wednesday night, August 12 at a warehouse owned by Rui Hai International Logistics Co. Executives of the company were taken into custody, state media reported on August 13.
The initial explosion erupts Wednesday night, August 12 at a warehouse owned by Rui Hai International Logistics Co. Executives of the company were taken into custody, state media reported on August 13.
Hong Kong (CNN)Forty-nine people have been sentenced to jail in connection with a massive explosion at a chemical storage facility in China, that killed at least 165 people in August 2015.

The sentenced included 25 government officials and 24 employees and managers of Ruihai Logistics, which owned the facility, state news agency Xinhua reported Wednesday.
A string of explosions tore through warehouses storing hazardous chemicals on August 12 in the northern port city of Tianjin, leaving apocalyptic scenes of devastation.
    Damaged cars explode and trigger new blasts at the site of explosion in Tianjin, China, on Saturday August 15.
    Damaged cars explode and trigger new blasts at the site of explosion in Tianjin, China, on Saturday August 15.
    The court said that the company ignored safety rules and violated municipal planning by illegally setting up a storage yard for hazardous materials.
    Yu Xuewei, the company's chairman, was also found guilty of bribery and sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve, a sentence that usually means life imprisonment.
    "Management was chaotic, and safety problems persisted," the court ruling said.
    The officials were handed jail terms of between three to seven years for dereliction of duty, abuse of power and accepting bribes.