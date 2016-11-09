China jails 49 over fatal Tianijin chemical warehouse blast

Multiple explosions hit Chinese port city
Smoke rises from debris on Saturday, August 15, near a crater that was at the center of a series of explosions in northeastern China's Tianjin municipality as seen from an aerial view.
Multiple explosions hit Chinese port city
The Donghai Road light rail terminal station in Tianjin, China, is seen covered in debris on Monday, August 17. Explosions at a chemical warehouse left more than a hundred people dead and hundreds injured. Fire officials say hazardous chemicals stored at the warehouse were ignited by fire, but the fire's cause is still being investigated.
A train with a smashed-up windscreen sits abandoned in the eerily deserted station on August 17.
Smoke rises as damaged cars explode on Saturday, August 15.
Firefighters work August 15 at the site of the explosions.
Soldiers from the National Nuclear Biochemical Emergency Rescue Team launch a rescue mission August 15 at the core area of the explosion site.
Smoke rises from debris on August 15 near a crater at the center of where the explosions took place.
Scattered debris is seen August 15 at the site of the explosions.
Volkswagens lie burned near ruined buildings on Friday, August 14.
An aerial image taken shows toxic smoke rising from debris in Tianjin, a sprawling port city of more than 13 million people about 70 miles from Beijing.
Firefighters wear protective gear while working as partially pink smoke billows nearby. The environmental group Greenpeace expressed concern "that certain chemicals will continue to pose a risk to the residents of Tianjin," and city residents shared similar fears on social media.
Rescuers are seen near the site of the blasts. A Chinese military team of nuclear and chemical were conducting investigations as pressure grew on authorities to explain the cause of the fire and the resulting cataclysmic explosions.
Residents take their belongings as they evacuate from parts of the city. Managers of the warehouse facility have provided "insufficient information" about what was stored there, a city safety official said, though it is known that sodium cyanide, a highly toxic chemical that can rapidly kill humans exposed to it, was one of the stored materials.
Three men walk out onto the streets after being treated at a hospital on Thursday, August 13.
A Chinese police officer carries a man as civilians flee the area near the disaster.
Fire and smoke is seen from a broken window of an apartment.
People walk among the crumpled remains of shipping containers. One of the explosions was estimated to be equivalent to 21 tons of TNT, or a magnitude-2.9 earthquake, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang called for "all-out efforts" to save the injured and minimize casualties, the state-run Xinhua news outlet reported.
Over 1,000 firefighters were called in to put out secondary fires caused by the explosions.
People sleep in a classroom at a primary school used as a makeshift emergency evacuation center.
A bandaged man eats in a hospital in Tianjin.
A firefighter grimaces as he is examined for injuries. Seventeen firefighters were among the people killed, officials said.
An injured survivor is brought to a hospital following the explosion.
Fires continued to burn near the site of the explosions in the early hours of Thursday, August 13.
A photographer captures the plume of the second, and most massive, of the series of explosions.
The initial explosion erupts Wednesday night, August 12 at a warehouse owned by Rui Hai International Logistics Co. Executives of the company were taken into custody, state media reported on August 13.