Yoro creates the fleeting murals while balanced atop his paddle board

(CNN) Surfer turned street artist Sean Yoro has created hauntingly beautiful portraits on icebergs in Iceland and remote waterside walls, navigating his aquatic locations on a paddle board.

But his latest balancing act proved to be his most ambitious yet, as he braved the rapidly disappearing ice floes of the Canadian Arctic in his ongoing quest to raise awareness of the impacts of climate change.

"It was tricky because you can't see and there's some clear ice that I was bumping into while I was on my paddle board," says Yoro of his latest project, titled "What if you Fly".

"And there were definite close calls where I almost fell in, but I'm lucky to have grown up on a surf board, so I'm very comfortable in all types of situations which made it easier for me.

Yoro with one of his previous works, AoAna.

Painting on ice

