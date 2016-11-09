(CNN) When Paul Cox first started taking photos in Mongolia, he had to ensure his camera would stay hidden.

As a foreigner there to document the economic hardships endured by locals in the Chingeltei district of Ulaanbaatar, he was initially met with suspicion, distrust, and aggression. His camera would alert his status as an outsider.

But after partnering with a local charity group, he was soon able to not only witness, but also capture the locals' most private moments.

Speaking to CNN Style, Cox reflected on his experiences documenting life in Mongolia.

CNN: Why did you decide to start photographing life in Mongolia?

Paul Cox: Someone I had previously worked with invited me to photograph there.

When I landed, I had no preconceived ideas about what it would be like. Tourists usually go to the countryside, but I was going to the city.

My initial explorations involved jumping into a taxi, pointing at directions I wanted to go, and yelling "Stop!" when I wanted to take a photo.

I had no real agenda or route in mind.

I was then introduced to the Tsolmon Ireesui Foundation, which invited me to photograph within the inner city itself.

This opened a whole new world as it granted me access to the private lives of locals.

CNN: What was your experience like in these communities?

Paul Cox: In weather conditions that hit -20 degrees or lower, people have no access to running water, no access to bathroom facilities, often living in little "yurts" or "gers" on dirt roads.

The community is nice once you get to know them, but I realized it can be very dangerous for foreigners.

As an outsider with a camera, I came across several altercations.

While roaming local market places, I not only felt the distrust from locals, but on several occasions locals attempted to punch me.

This frustration towards me, according to some locals that I spoke to, has as much to do with my camera as it does with me being a foreigner.

In the city areas, there is a very high unemployment rate, and as a foreigner, I represent the wealth that is being taken out of the country.

My camera also caused me problems because locals did not want their poor state of living to be photographed, due to a strong sense of pride.

CNN: Why did you feel it was important to take these portraits?

Paul Cox: What I saw was very different to what people see on postcards of the countryside -- the eagles, the sweeping planes of the desert. My images are far from the standard representations of Mongolia.

CNN: Have you faced any specific challenges trying to get the perfect shot?

Paul Cox: One summer I was driving for six days to the border of Siberia to photograph the reindeer people (who use reindeer instead of yaks or cows.)

The land was vast and boundless, the bumpy roads did not exist, our car broke down so often that we needed to bring an extra vehicle on the ride. And at one point -- in June -- it suddenly started to snow.

Everything is unpredictable.

CNN: What photograph stands out to you most in this exhibit?

Paul Cox: The defining photo is "Red Hero 3."

The child in this photograph, we saw him by chance because we crossed paths when he was playing, and he was looking at me. He was an adorable child who was completely unafraid of strangers.

We engaged in a conversation with him and his family, and realized that his family has been struggling with the boy's epilepsy.

The photograph I took of him shows a wolf carpet on the wall, which is said to be used for warmth, but also as a symbol of protection. To me it speaks of the responsibility of the viewer and as a society to look after our future.