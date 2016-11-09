Story highlights Trump will become the 45th president of the US

Africans on Twitter are predicting what will happen next

(CNN) Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States after winning 289 electoral votes to rival Hillary Clinton's 218.

Twitter has been buzzing with reactions to the news overnight, here are five things Africans on Twitter are waiting for now that Trump's win has been confirmed.

1. Wole Soyinka to tear up his green card

The Nobel prize winning playwright and poet reportedly told students he would cut up his US green card while giving a speech at Oxford University, England.

Soyinka's green card allows him permanent residency in the US, where he is currently living and working.