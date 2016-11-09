Story highlights
- Trump will become the 45th president of the US
- Africans on Twitter are predicting what will happen next
(CNN)Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States after winning 289 electoral votes to rival Hillary Clinton's 218.
Twitter has been buzzing with reactions to the news overnight, here are five things Africans on Twitter are waiting for now that Trump's win has been confirmed.
1. Wole Soyinka to tear up his green card
The Nobel prize winning playwright and poet reportedly told students he would cut up his US green card while giving a speech at Oxford University, England.
Soyinka's green card allows him permanent residency in the US, where he is currently living and working.
Now, Twitter won't let him forget that statement.
Luckily, one resourceful user has already thought of a way out for the writer.
2. TB Joshua to apologise for his 'false prophesy'
Nigerian pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua is the General Overseer of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations in Lagos, Nigeria.
Famed for his prophetic abilities, many are claiming he predicted Hillary Clinton would win the US presidential election, citing a Facebook post which can no longer be found.
Those who trusted the pastor in his prediction are now calling for an explanation.
3. Africans living in the US to move out
Africans in the US have been using memes and gifs to express their desperation to leave, and go back to their home countries.
Some are already thinking about food options.
Others are noting how the tables have turned.
4. Trump to kick Trevor Noah out the country
South African TV presenter and comedian Trevor Noah presented The Daily Show on Tuesday night on Comedy Central, but as the election results rolled in Noah couldn't find much to laugh about.
"If ever there was a reason to vote, it's because on the other side, the KKK sees an opportunity to come back into the mainstream," Noah said during the show.
"That is the scariest s--- I have ever come across in my life."
His comments have led some Twitter users to predict Trump will have something to say now he is president-elect.
5. Samuel L. Jackson to move to South Africa
Celebrities including Cher, Ne Yo and Amy Schumer said they'd move out of America if Trump won, with Canada coming up as a popular place to go.
But Samuel L. Jackson chose South Africa way back in 2015 during a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
South Africans are so pleased with the idea, they've even renamed him Siyamamukela L Jackson.