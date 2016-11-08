Germany: Five ISIS recruiters arrested

Story highlights Suspects lured people to fight for ISIS in Syria, prosecutors said

Other ISIS cells and radicalized individuals waiting to strike, German officials say

(CNN) Five key ISIS recruiters have been arrested in Germany, authorities said Tuesday.

The men were allegedly involved in smuggling people out of Germany to join the terror group fighting in Syria, the federal prosecutor's office in Karlsruhe said in a statement.

Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah -- a 32-year-old Iraqi national also known as "Abu Walaa" -- was the ringleader of the multi-regional recruitment network, according to the statement.

Federal prosecutors said he openly acknowledged belonging to ISIS, and was a speaker at several radical gatherings of Salafists and jihadists.

The other suspects include a 50-year-old Turkish citizen identified as Hasan C., and a 36-year-old with double German and Serbian nationality named as Boban S., according to the statement. Their job was to teach Arabic and radical Islamic beliefs to those willing to go to Syria, the statement said.