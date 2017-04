Coffee pods deliver gourmet-quality coffee with the advantages of low cost and high convenience. Little wonder that the pods achieved rapid popularity; 29% of US households own a coffee pod machine, according to the National Coffee Association.But there are high costs elsewhere, as the plastic and aluminum pods are fiendishly difficult to recycle and billions end up in landfill each year. Former Nespresso CEO Jean-Paul Gaillard has stated that they are contributing to an environmental disaster, although the company claims to be addressing recycling and sustainability concerns.The German city of Hamburg recently banned the use of coffee pods in public buildings, and the conflict seems guaranteed to escalate.