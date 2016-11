Toothpaste

Well, not all toothpaste. But many brands have been discovered to contain plastic microbeads, a leading contributor to the eight million tons of plastic that enters the ocean each year with devastating consequences for wildlife and the marine environment. Microbeads do not biodegrade and too small to be caught in clean-up exercises, and attract toxic chemicals as they travel.The microscopic menaces are also found in various shower gel and cream products, but perhaps not for much longer. US President Barack Obama has banned microbeads , and countries across Europe are following suit.