Story highlights
- Three bodies have been found on real estate agent Todd Kohlhepp's property
- Two of them are unidentified as coroner due to begin testing
(CNN)Authorities have found a third body on the property of Todd Kohlhepp, the South Carolina real estate agent accused of murder and kidnapping.
The body, found Monday, was close to another body recovered the day before, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger told reporters. Not much is known about the two bodies. Tests by the coroner's office are to begin Tuesday.
"I can't state male or female, and ages," Clevenger said. "I can't state how long they've been deceased or how long they've been buried. There are a number of things I don't know at this moment, because I've got some more testing I've got to do."
Last week, authorities found the body of 32-year-old Charles Carver on Kohlhepp's farm near Woodruff, in northwest South Carolina. Carver was the boyfriend of Kala Brown, who was rescued from a metal shipping container on Kohlhepp's property.
Kohlhepp was arrested last week after authorities found the chained Brown, who was screaming for help. Kohlhepp confessed to a series of killings, authorities said.
The registered sex offender faces murder and kidnapping charges. Authorities say he could be connected to at least seven homicides.
The search of Kohlhepp's 95-acre property will be scaled down Tuesday, said Lt. Kevin Bobo, spokesman for the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe that there are no more bodies there, he said.
"Majority of the property has been checked," Bobo said Monday night.
"Tomorrow, it requires going back over to make sure we haven't missed anything."
Earlier Monday, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright had said of the case: "We're not going to close the door on anything."
Here's a look at bizarre twists in this dizzying case:
Kidnapping cracks open cold cases
After his arrest, Kohlhepp pointed investigators to areas on his property where he said two bodies were buried, authorities said.
The search took an unexpected turn when Kohlhepp allegedly confessed to killings that took place 13 years ago at a motorcycle shop in Chesnee, about 15 miles north of Spartanburg.
Kohlhepp told detectives details that only the killer would have known about the homicides at Superbike Motorsports, authorities said.
Business owner Scott Ponder, his mother Beverly Guy, service manager Brian Lucas and employee Chris Sherbert -- were found fatally shot inside the shop on November 6, 2003, CNN affiliate WYFF News 4 reported.
Ponder's widow, Melissa Ponder, told WYFF: "I'm sad, relieved, in shock."
Couple missing since August
Carver and his girlfriend Brown, who was found alive, had been missing since August.
Brown told investigators she watched Kohlhepp shoot her boyfriend, a solicitor said in court on Friday.
The coroner said he found multiple gunshot wounds to the upper part of Carver's body.
More bodies, more charges?
Kohlhepp, who previously spent 15 years behind bars for kidnapping, did not enter a plea at his kidnapping hearing Friday. He appeared without an attorney. The judge sent the bail matter to a circuit court.
Over the weekend, prosecutors charged Kohlhepp with four counts of murder in connection with the 2003 killings.
It remains unclear whether Kohlhepp will be indicted on additional charges.