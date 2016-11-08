Story highlights Three bodies have been found on real estate agent Todd Kohlhepp's property

Two of them are unidentified as coroner due to begin testing

(CNN) Authorities have found a third body on the property of Todd Kohlhepp, the South Carolina real estate agent accused of murder and kidnapping.

The body, found Monday, was close to another body recovered the day before, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger told reporters. Not much is known about the two bodies. Tests by the coroner's office are to begin Tuesday.

"I can't state male or female, and ages," Clevenger said. "I can't state how long they've been deceased or how long they've been buried. There are a number of things I don't know at this moment, because I've got some more testing I've got to do."

Local church members pray on Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff Monday.

Kohlhepp was arrested last week after authorities found the chained Brown, who was screaming for help. Kohlhepp confessed to a series of killings, authorities said.

