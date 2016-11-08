Orlando to vote on buying Pulse nightclub for $2.25M

Story highlights "We want our entire community to be a part of this site," Mayor Buddy Dyer says

In June, a gunman claiming allegiance to ISIS killed 49 people and injured 53 more

(CNN) The city of Orlando has negotiated a deal to buy Pulse nightclub so that it can be turned into a memorial for the 49 people killed in a June massacre, a city spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The City Council will vote Monday on whether to approve the $2.25 million purchase of the Florida nightclub, according to a statement.

If the purchase is approved, the city will review the land survey, title and environmental audit during the due diligence period before closing by December 30, the statement said.

"This location is now a permanent part of Orlando's history. It's the site of the most tragic event that has ever occurred in the City of Orlando," Mayor Buddy Dyer said in the statement.

"We want our entire community to be a part of this site. With the City owning the property, we can engage in a public process to determine the future of the Pulse property and building."

Read More