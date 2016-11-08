Nearly a week after California mother's disappearance, clues are scarce

Story highlights Sherri Papini, 34, went missing after going for a jog last Wednesday

Her iPhone, a pair of earbuds and a few strands of what's believed to be her hair were found near her home

(CNN) An iPhone, a pair of earbuds and a few strands from what's believed to be Sherri Papini's hair were found along a northern California jogging path.

Nearly a week after the 34-year-old mother of two was reported missing, those are the only leads into her possible whereabouts.

"We have found no additional clues or evidence," Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko told HLN.

Last Wednesday, Papini went for a jog as usual, Bosenko said. Neighbors told authorities she was last seen in the mid- to late-morning or early afternoon. She wore a pink jogging top.

Later that day, her husband Keith arrived home and it was unusually quiet, he told CNN affiliate KRCR-TV.

