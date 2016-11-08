Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) Our long national nightmare is almost over - or just beginning, depending on whether your candidate wins or loses. Happy Election Day.

After nearly two years of slogging through campaign hell, Election Day 2016 is here.

So who's going to win this thing?: CNN's Road to 270 has Hillary Clinton with 268 votes,Donald Trump, who has 204 votes, has to sweep all of the battleground states and snatch away a blue state -- Pennsylvania? Michigan? -- to pull off an epic upset. CNN's Road to 270 haswith 268 votes, just two shy of what she needs to secure the presidency. That means, who has 204 votes, has to sweep all of the battleground states and snatch away a blue state -- Pennsylvania? Michigan? -- to pull off an epic upset.

When you're in line to vote: A couple of things to keep in mind