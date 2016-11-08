Great reasons to escape central London

William Morris Gallery – Textile designer and socialist activist William Morris is another of Walthamstow's famous sons. His former family home in Lloyd Park is now a public gallery.
Southall Broadway, Southall – Southall's large South Asian population has earned it the nickname Little India. Its shops and restaurants offer a taste of London's rich diversity.
Dalston Eastern Curve Garden, Dalston – Dalston Eastern Curve Garden is a community garden and cafe with family-friendly events held all year round.