Great reasons to escape central London

By Maureen O'Hare, CNN

Updated 7:56 AM ET, Mon May 8, 2017

Paleontology was in its infancy when Benjamin Waterhouse Hawkins created the world&#39;s first ever &lt;a href=&quot;http://cpdinosaurs.org/visitthedinosaurs&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;dinosaur sculptures&lt;/a&gt; at Crystal Palace back in the 1850s. Let&#39;s say they were a good first effort.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://londonmandir.baps.org&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Neasden Temple &lt;/a&gt;was built in the 1990s from Italian Carrara marble and Bulgarian limestone, shipped to India and then hand-carved by a team of 1,526 sculptors. At the time of building, it was the largest Hindu temple outside of India.
This 19th-century walrus is one of the most popular exhibits at Forest Hill&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.horniman.ac.uk/collections/browse-our-collections/object/190371&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Horniman Museum and Gardens&lt;/a&gt;. In an era when few people had ever seen a living specimen, the overzealous taxidermist stuffed the walrus to monstrous proportions.
The Trinity Buoy Wharf arts quarter is home to London&#39;s only lighthouse, in use until the 1980s. Head inside these days and you&#39;ll hear &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://longplayer.org&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Longplayer&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; a 1,000-year-long musical composition that&#39;s been playing there since January 1, 2000.
At London&#39;s oldest riverside pub, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.taylor-walker.co.uk/pub/prospect-of-whitby-wapping/c8166/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Prospect of Whitby&lt;/a&gt;, customers can sip a pint on the Thameside balcony under the shadow of a replica gallows that commemorates Execution Dock, which once stood in this area.
One of the UK&#39;s few remaining intact 1950s era ballrooms, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rivoliballroom.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rivoli&lt;/a&gt; in Brockley opens regularly to host cabaret evenings, jive parties and other events.
The first feature this monster 3,520-seat &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.troxy.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;art deco cinema&lt;/a&gt; screened was &quot;King Kong,&quot; back in 1933. Now it&#39;s an ultra-glamorous events space.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.godsownjunkyard.co.uk&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;God&#39;s Own Junkyard&lt;/a&gt;, the former workshop of legendary signmaker Chris Bracey has been maintained by his family and is open to the public for sales, sign hire or general ogling.
Textile designer and socialist activist William Morris is another of Walthamstow&#39;s famous sons. His former family home in Lloyd Park is now a public gallery.
Swedish architect Rolf Engstromer designed &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/eltham-palace-and-gardens/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Eltham Palace&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s supremely elegant art deco interiors, including the curved entrance hall with concrete dome skylight. The 1930s interiors contrast sharply with the palace&#39;s original medieval exterior and Great Hall.
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/2-willow-road&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2 Willow Road&lt;/a&gt; was the home of renowned modernist architect Ernö Goldfinger and his family for more than 40 years. It&#39;s open Wednesday to Sunday for guided tours.
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.royalparks.org.uk/parks/richmond-park/richmond-park-attractions/king-henrys-mound&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;King Henry&#39;s Mound&lt;/a&gt; in Richmond Park is one of eight &quot;protected views&quot; in London, offering uninterrupted views to St Paul&#39;s Cathedral in the east of the city.
Southall&#39;s large South Asian population has earned it the nickname Little India. Its shops and restaurants offer a taste of London&#39;s rich diversity.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.beavertownbrewery.co.uk/tap-room/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Beavertown Brewery&lt;/a&gt; produces some of the capital&#39;s coolest -- and most expensive -- craft beers. Visit the brewery&#39;s on-site taproom on Saturdays and sample their brews at retail prices.
If you want craft beer, diner food and an impeccable hipster vibe, head to WC1&#39;s Bloomsbury Lanes. If you want pitchers of Grolsch, an up-for-it local crowd and party tunes &#39;til 2.30 a.m., head to &lt;a href=&quot;http://rowans.co.uk&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rowans&lt;/a&gt;.
Dalston Eastern Curve Garden is a community garden and cafe with family-friendly events held all year round.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.abneypark.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Abney Park&lt;/a&gt; is one of London&#39;s Magnificent Seven: picturesque suburban cemeteries built around the capital in the 1830s and 1840s. Salvation Army founder William Booth is one of the most famous residents.
London&#39;s biggest and wildest park, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cityoflondon.gov.uk/things-to-do/green-spaces/hampstead-heath/swimming/Pages/default.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Hampstead Heath&lt;/a&gt;, has three pools for outdoor bathing: men&#39;s, women&#39;s and mixed. There&#39;s also a lido nearby at the foot of the Heath&#39;s Parliament Hill.
South London&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.placesforpeopleleisure.org/centres/tooting-bec-lido/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tooting Bec Lido&lt;/a&gt; is the city&#39;s largest outdoor swimming pool, stretching a massive 100 yards.
